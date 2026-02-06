The new geography of growth: Trading beyond the giants

Singapore has made a living out of being plugged into the world but the problem is, the world is rewiring itself. In a brand new podcast collaboration between The Business Times and Associate Professor Simon Tay, Chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, this podcast invites listeners into Simon Tay’s Political Cafe, a brisk 20-minute sit-down on the political forces shaping business decisions, supply chains and growth.

The first conversation builds on Tay’s column Politics That Matter and tackles what he calls a “minus-two” world: the United States and China remain dominant, but they’re no longer the only game in town. Joining him is Khoon Goh, head of Asia research for ANZ, who gets very practical about what diversification looks like for companies that have grown comfortable selling to the same customers, in the same markets, year after year.

Why listen

A clear-eyed map of the “middle powers” opportunity Think India, Australia, Canada, parts of Europe and the Nordics, plus what’s often overlooked closer to home in ASEAN.

The unglamorous obstacles The things that lead to the temptation to spread too thin instead of picking one market and going deep.

A grounded take on resilience Making diversification business as usual in a world of shocks, tariffs and policy lurches.

The best bit is Tay’s tone: thoughtful, candid and occasionally wry. Tay and Goh don’t pretend there’s a magic door marked “new markets this way”. They argue the harder truth that diversification is work, and it’s about capability and partners, not just trade policy. If you want a smarter way to think about where Singapore businesses go next, start here. Listen now.

Written and hosted by: Simon Tay

With Khoon Goh, head of Asia research, ANZ

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

