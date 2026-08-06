The Business Times
business-time-50

NTUC’s Deputy Secretary-General Desmond Tan on jobs, AI and layoffs

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source

Claressa Monteiro

Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 05:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • (From right) Desmond Tan and host Claressa Monteiro.
    • (From right) Desmond Tan and host Claressa Monteiro. PHOTO: STUDIO +65

    Singapore’s retrenchment numbers just got harder to ignore. MOM data released on July 31, 2026 shows 4,500 workers were laid off in Q2 2026, up more than 17 per cent from the previous quarter and the highest figure since Q4 2020. Degree holders and workers aged 50 to 59 are bearing a disproportionate share of the impact. The anxiety is real and it is landing in living rooms across the island.

    So what is actually being done about it and is it enough? In this episode of Lens on Singapore, a podcast of The Business Times, we speak with Desmond Tan, Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) of NTUC and Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, for a conversation that moves between policy, practice and the very human reality of what losing a job in Singapore looks like right now.

    Why listen

    • What NTUC is doing beyond the press releases  DSG Tan is specific about the programmes, the placement rates and where the gaps still exist.
    • Why degree holders and mid-career PMETs are the most vulnerable group right now  The data is clear and DSG Tan does not shy away from what it means for a generation that did everything right and is still finding the ground shifting beneath them.
    • What AI is actually doing to jobs versus what people fear it is doing  DSG Tan draws a careful and useful distinction between displacement, transformation and the roles that are genuinely at risk versus those being overstated.
    • What workers should do right now if they feel their job is at risk  Practical, specific and honest about the limits of what any programme can guarantee.

    The numbers are climbing. The support systems are being tested. This conversation tells you what is available and what you need to do to access it. Watch now.

    Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

    ---

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Written and presented by: Claressa Monteiro (claremb@sph.com.sg)

    With Desmond Tan, Deputy Secretary-General of NTUC and Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office

    Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

    Producer: Nicole Teo

    Coordinating producer: Chai Pei Chieh

    Video production: Studio +65

    A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

    ---

    Follow BT Lens On: 

    Channel: bt.sg/btlenson

    Amazon: bt.sg/lensam

    Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/lensap

    Spotify: bt.sg/lenssp

    YouTube Music: bt.sg/lensyt

    Website: bt.sg/lenson

    Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

    ---

    Discover more BT podcast series:

    BT Money Hacks: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

    BT Correspondents at: bt.sg/btcobt

    BT Market Focus: bt.sg/btmktfocus

    BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Lens OnNTUCArtificial IntelligenceJobsLayoffs

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Marina Square shopping mall is part of the Marina Square complex, which also includes three hotels.

    DP Architects, PSB Academy to exit Marina Square ahead of revamp

    “We believe further execution could drive renewed outperformance versus the Straits Times Index,” note the analysts.

    DBS names seven ‘deep-value’ stock picks to ride Singapore’s value-unlocking theme

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More