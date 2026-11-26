Opening a cafe or restaurant in Singapore: What it really takes to last
- (From right) Marcel Holman, Jane Hia and host Claressa Monteiro. PHOTO: STUDIO +65
Walk down almost any Singapore street and a new cafe has probably just opened. Whether it will still be there in two years is a different matter. The concept and the food get most of the attention, but the sums behind them are what decide who stays.
In this episode of Lens on Singapore, a video podcast from The Business Times, Claressa Monteiro speaks with Marcel Holman, general manager of Artyzen Singapore, and Jane Hia, an experienced restaurateur and consultant to other F&B operators. The two work at very different scales of investment, yet they find they face many of the same problems.
Why watch
- The sums that come first Hia has a short list of calculations she wants every new owner to understand before signing a lease. One of them may change how you look at a prime address.
- What the spreadsheet forgets Holman points to a cost that rarely makes it into the dream of a beautiful cake and a cup of coffee.
- Two words that are not the same Holman separates two ideas that sound alike. Customers, he says, can tell the difference.
- Not like before Hia compares today with the years that came before Covid, and her verdict may surprise you.
- The question every owner dreads When do you hang on, and when do you let go? Hia has a test, and a school memory to go with it.
- Two answers Asked whether a first-timer should take the leap now, the guests do not quite agree.
A candid conversation for anyone with a concept in mind and aspirations to own an F&B outlet that may make the difference between a success and a shattered dream. Watch now.
Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.
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Written and presented by: Claressa Monteiro (claremb@sph.com.sg)
With Marcel Holman, general manager of Artyzen Singapore, and Jane Hia, founder & former CEO of Kith Café
Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro
Producer: Nicole Teo
Coordinating producers: Chai Pei Chieh & Rachna Raghu
Video production: Studio +65
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
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Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
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