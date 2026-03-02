Passive paycheck: Structuring your SME for predictable dividends

What is a practical risk adjusted formula for an SME owner to set the annual personal extraction target, especially in years where cash flow's quite volatile? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

For many SME owners, retirement planning rests on a single, fragile assumption: that the business will one day be sold, at the right price, to the right buyer, at the right moment. It is a strategy built on hope, not control. Yet what happens when the owner is not ready to exit, or does not want to sell at all?

In this episode of Money Hacks by The Business Times, host Howie Lim revisits the retirement question from a different angle. Instead of focusing on maximising a sale, the conversation turns to continuity, cash flow and control. Grace Tay of finexis advisory unpacks how business owners can step back without stepping away, by treating the business not as a lottery ticket, but as a disciplined income engine. The discussion cuts through pride and habit to examine what truly constitutes surplus cash and risk an owner should bear personally. And dives into why succession planning has nothing to do with selling.

Why listen

Retirement without a sale Why relying on an eventual exit is a fragile strategy for SME owners who are not ready, or willing, to leave.

What “true surplus” actually means How separating operating oxygen, risk protection and growth capital reveals what you can safely extract.

Succession without surrender Why continuity planning is about keeping the business alive, not putting it on the market.

Turning pride into policy How enforcing limits on personal cash injections protects both the business and the family balance sheet.

The episode lands on an uncomfortable but necessary truth. An SME that funds retirement only through a future sale is a business that owns its founder, not the other way around. By separating pride from process, and personal wealth from business risk, owners should be able to regain optionality. Listen now.

Money Hacks is the flagship personal finance podcast from The Business Times. Catch past episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Have a burning question or episode idea? Email the team at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

---

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Grace Tay, associate director, finexis advisory

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

