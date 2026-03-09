Policy to portfolio?

What are the risks or uncertainties investors should be mindful of when investing around policy-driven growth themes? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Policy announcements sometimes sound grand, don’t they? Productivity. AI leadership. Global competitiveness. But for investors, the real question is simpler: what actually turns into profits?

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast by The Business Times, Howie Lim takes on the tricky challenge of translating Singapore’s latest Economic Strategy Review into something investors can actually use. Joining her are Daryl Liew, chief investment officer and head of investment solutions at PhillipCapital, and Cheng Chye Hsern, chief investment officer at Providend.

Singapore’s mid-term update to its economic strategy suggests the coming decade may bring slower growth, estimated to sit around 2 to 3 per cent annually. The plan emphasises AI adoption, advanced manufacturing and helping companies internationalise. All worthy ambitions. But as the guests point out, policy direction alone doesn’t guarantee investment returns.

Why listen

From policy headlines to portfolio reality National strategies sound impressive, but investors should focus on the companies that actually turn policy support into earnings growth.

Why many “high-growth” sectors are hard to access Much of the cutting-edge innovation sits in private markets, leaving retail investors with limited listed options.

What GDP growth really tells investors Economic growth doesn’t translate directly into stock market returns, especially in developed markets like Singapore.

The diversification reality check Home bias is natural, but concentrating too heavily in Singapore can mean missing opportunities across global markets.

In other words, turning policy into portfolio returns isn’t a straight road to profits. The conversation is a reminder. Listen now.

Money Hacks is the flagship personal finance podcast from The Business Times. Catch past episodes at bt.sg/podcasts . Have a burning question or episode idea? Email the team at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg .

---

---

