Politics that matter: reading Malaysia’s stability through the lens of Johor’s economic zone

How much does political stability matter for business and investment in Malaysia? PHOTO: BT FILE

Malaysia has had four ruling parties and five prime ministers since 2018, yet its GDP has grown from US$300 billion to nearly US$470 billion over the same period. Johor’s state election in July delivered a decisive win for Barisan Nasional even as the national unity government showed signs of strain. So does political noise actually matter to the businesses betting on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), or have investors simply learned to look past it?

In this episode of Simon Tay’s Political Cafe, a podcast produced for The Business Times, Simon Tay speaks with Alvin Lee, country CEO of Maybank Singapore, about what businesses are actually seeing on the ground, how much momentum the JS-SEZ has genuinely built and what political stability really means for capital deployment in this part of the region.

Why listen

Why Malaysian investors have stopped waiting for political certainty Lee explains why resilience, risk appetite and Malaysia’s relatively strong institutional rankings matter more to businesses than which coalition happens to be governing at any given moment.

What S$2 billion in signed letters of intent actually tells us about JS-SEZ momentum Within five months of the formal 2025 agreement, Maybank alone booked six large transactions. Lee breaks down which sectors are attracting the most capital and why.

Why Singapore and Johor’s economies complement each other almost perfectly Land, energy and natural resources on one side, capital, R&D expertise and market access on the other. Lee explains what a special economic zone adds beyond that natural fit.

The real risk nobody is talking about enough: rising costs for Johor’s own residents As Singapore money and demand flow across the causeway, prices in Johor may climb too. Lee is candid about a tension that is already on policymakers’ radar.

Politics may shape the conditions but execution determines the outcome. This conversation gets into both. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Simon Tay, Chairman, Singapore Institute of International Affairs

With Alvin Lee, country CEO, Maybank Singapore

Edited by: Nicole Teo & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Nicole Teo & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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