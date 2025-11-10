Project You: How to fund your mini-retirement

What specific financial products or investment strategies are best suited for those aiming for a mini-retirement? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

If you’ve ever fantasised about binning the 9-to-5 for six months to actually live a little and then panicked about your mortgage, this episode of Money Hacks by The Business Times is for you. Mini-retirements or micro career pauses you plan and fund on purpose are trending across age groups. Sensible? Potentially. Affordable? With a plan, yes.

In this week’s episode, host Howie Lim is joined by Ishan Sarkar, head of wealth & premier solutions, HSBC Singapore, Nick Tong, head of intermediary distribution, Southeast Asia, T. Rowe Price and Jason Ang, senior wealth advisory lead, Syfe to stress-test the idea financially and psychologically so Project You doesn’t become Project Oops.

Why listen

Define it, don’t romanticise it: What a mini-retirement actually is and how a simple three-bucket approach keeps you from raiding your future self.

Plan like an adult: The unsexy but essential bits like inflation assumptions, runway to re-entry, and why a written budget beats vibes.

Build the funding stack: From cash management and short-term income tools to broad ETFs for the “growth engine” plus how to keep liquidity high enough to sleep at night.

Stay invested, not impulsive: Market wobbles will happen. The trick is automating contributions and deciding rules in advance, not rage-selling on a red day.

Income you don’t have to babysit: The realistic role of dividends, bonds and Reits; when “active” side gigs make sense; and where alternatives might fit and when they absolutely don’t.

Headspace matters: Guilt about not earning is real. So is anxiety about returning.

If a year off sounds reckless but a lifetime of deferring on yourself sounds worse, consider this episode your blueprint for a strategic pause. Funded, intentional and reversible. Listen now.

Find more great content at bt.sg/podcasts . For feedback or episode ideas, email the team at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Ishan Sarkar, head of wealth & premier solutions, HSBC Singapore; Nick Tong, head of intermediary distribution, Southeast Asia, T. Rowe Price; and Jason Ang, senior wealth advisory lead, Syfe

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

