Prospects and challenges for Singapore’s hotel industry: the impact of AI and robots

Singapore’s hotel sector grew 4 per cent in the first half of 2026, a commendable result given geopolitical headwinds, rising fuel costs and higher airfares squeezing key source markets like India. The appetite for travel remains strong but the hospitality industry is navigating a more complex operating environment than the post-pandemic boom years suggested. So where does it go from here?

In this episode of PropertyBT, a BT Correspondents podcast, Leslie Yee speaks with Mark Rohner, managing director of Far East Hospitality, for a candid conversation about Singapore’s tourism outlook, the chronic challenge of attracting local talent and what AI and robotics are actually changing on the ground right now.

Why listen

How Singapore’s hotel market is holding up and what the second half looks like The Grand Prix, concerts and Disney Adventure cruises all feature in Rohner’s cautiously optimistic outlook, alongside a frank acknowledgement of the headwinds still in play.

Why AI is already working in the background at Far East Hospitality Agentic AI combined with robotic process automation is about to go live to handle thousands of reservation emails end to end, from reading and categorising inquiries to making the actual booking. Rohner explains what that frees his team up to do instead.

Why retention, not recruitment, is where Far East Hospitality wins Long-serving staff, genuine relationships and strong customer service scores are the differentiators. Rohner is specific about why that matters commercially.

Where the next wave of travel demand is heading Secondary cities in Japan, experiential travel and the growing influence of what surrounds a hotel rather than the hotel itself are all reshaping where operators need to be.

The lust for travel is real and the business of hospitality is getting more interesting. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg)

With Mark Rohner, managing director, Far East Hospitality

Edited by: Nicole Teo & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Leslie Yee, Nicole Teo & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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