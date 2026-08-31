The raise paradox: why earning more never feels like enough
Got a raise but still feel broke? Why do bigger paychecks vanish, and how can we actually keep the wealth? Money Hacks finds out.
Singapore’s brand of financial anxiety has a curious shape. Household incomes are climbing, yet a third of the population says they have not saved enough in the past six months. The reason has less to do with how much people earn and more to do with the invisible gap between income and what actually gets set aside.
In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast from The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Michelle Mah, founder and psychotherapist at The Curious Bonsai Therapy & Coaching, and Wildon Goh, head of Southeast Asia and country head of Singapore at Fidelity International, about why lifestyle creep happens, what is actually driving it and how to break the cycle before it quietly derails retirement.
Why listen
- Why 13 per cent of Singapore households earning $30,000 a month still feel financially insecure Goh explains the gap that actually determines wealth: not income, but the space between what you earn and what you save and invest.
- Why small subscriptions do more damage than big purchases People fear losing money on large purchases but barely notice $2,000 a month bleeding out through Spotify, Grab and other small recurring charges. Goh explains why that quantum, added up, becomes meaningful.
- Why your brain adapts to a new financial baseline faster than you realise Mah unpacks money scripts, the subconscious beliefs about money formed in childhood, and why $8 lattes and daily ride-hailing quietly become non-negotiable norms.
- Why the sequence of spending needs to be reversed Save and invest first, then spend what remains, rather than the other way around. Goh explains why automating this removes willpower from the equation entirely.
- Why only 28 per cent of Singaporeans feel prepared for retirement With rising longevity pushing life expectancy toward 100, Goh makes the case for why investing cannot stop the day you retire.
More money does not automatically mean more wealth. This episode explains the gap and how to close it. Watch now.
Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.
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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Michelle Mah, founder and psychotherapist, The Curious Bonsai Therapy & Coaching and Wildon Goh, head of Southeast Asia and country head of Singapore, Fidelity International
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Howie Lim, Nicole Teo & Chai Pei Chieh
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
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Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
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ABOUT THE PODCAST
Money Hacks is a crisp, weekly podcast hosted by Howie Lim. Every Monday, it unpacks personal finance strategies and investing insights through conversations with expert guests. Whether it’s navigating employee perks, finding resilient sectors, or exploring value-based investing, listeners get actionable financial wisdom without the waffle.
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