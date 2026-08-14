The Business Times
business-time-50
Records, rate cuts and the yen’s reckoning
Howie Lim

Records, rate cuts and the yen’s reckoning

Get analysis on Fed policy, the yen, AI bifurcation, and regional market trends on this week's Market Focus Weekly.

Listen.18:25

Howie Lim

Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 05:46 PM

Markets are sending mixed signals, and this episode of Market Focus Weekly, a podcast from The Business Times, connects the dots that headlines miss. Correspondent Howie Lim sits down with Arun Sai, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management, for a conversation that goes far beyond surface-level takes.

Why listen

  • The Fed debate isn’t as settled as it looks Everyone’s celebrating tame inflation data, but Arun challenges the consensus, unpacking why “boring” prints matter for bond markets and whether investors are getting ahead of themselves on rate-cut bets.
  • The yen’s fate hinges on one overlooked factor Intervention headlines grab attention, but Arun explains why the real turning point for the yen isn’t about central bank action at all — it’s about capital flows most investors aren’t watching.
  • AI’s next phase will create winners and losers The AI trade is evolving fast. Arun breaks down why the “rising tide lifts all boats” era is over, and why single-stock dispersion — not broad exposure — will define returns from here.
  • Asia’s resilience has a catch From Thailand’s slowdown to South Korea’s wild swings, Arun reveals the K-shaped pattern running beneath Asia’s growth story, and why some economies are far more exposed than others.
  • Oil, war, and the number that actually matters Geopolitical risk headlines cause noise, but Arun cuts through it with a specific price threshold that would signal real trouble for the global economy.

Catch every nuanced call before markets move — insight you won’t get from skimming summaries. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

---

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

Asean Intelligence

Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

Get the free report

With Arun Sai, senior multi asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Follow Market Focus Weekly podcasts every Friday:

Channel: bt.sg/btmktfocus

Amazon: bt.sg/mfam

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/mfap

Spotify: bt.sg/mfsp

YouTube Music: bt.sg/mfyt

Website: bt.sg/mktfocus

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks at: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Correspondents: bt.sg/btcobt

BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM

BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson

Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

Market FocusStock MarketsUS Federal ReserveInterest ratesYenBank of JapanArtificial IntelligenceSouth Korea stocksOil prices

Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

Reuse this contentFeedback

ABOUT THE PODCAST

Market Focus
Market Focus

Market Focus Weekly distils the week’s key market moves and economic drivers across Singapore and the region. Hosted by Emily Liu, it delivers expert analysis and forward-looking insights every Friday. It is perfect for investors who want an audio briefing on the week’s investment landscape and what could move markets next.

TRENDING NOW

BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

OpenAI is negotiating to lease five office floors in Shaw Tower in Beach Road.

OpenAI steps up Singapore footprint, in talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in Shaw Tower

Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
View More