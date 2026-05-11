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Risk reset: differentiating a flash sale from a fundamental flaw
Howie Lim

Risk reset: differentiating a flash sale from a fundamental flaw

Is "buying the dip" still relevant? High interest rates and market volatility challenge old rules. Howie Lim seeks expert advice on systematic strategies to identify genuine bargains and avoid traps.

Listen.17:22

Claressa Monteiro

Published Mon, May 11, 2026 · 05:00 AM

Markets have been volatile, oil prices are elevated, inflation is sticky and interest rate expectations keep shifting. In this environment, the instinct to buy the dip feels both compelling and risky at the same time. The question is whether that instinct is still serving investors well or whether the conditions that made it a reliable strategy have quietly changed.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast by The Business Times, Howie Lim is joined by Hugh Chung, chief investment officer at Endowus, and Yee Shen Hao, portfolio manager at PhillipCapital, to work through one of the most practically useful questions in investing right now. When markets fall, how do you know whether you are looking at a bargain or a trap?

Why listen

  • How to tell a temporary dip from a fundamental reset before it is too late One guest puts it plainly: a dip is a storm passing through, a reset is climate change. The distinction matters enormously for what you do next.
  • Why buying the dip is less forgiving than it used to be The strategy took root in a decade of low rates and sharp V-shaped recoveries. Both guests explain why the same playbook carries meaningfully different risks in today’s environment.
  • What signals should actually trigger a decision to average in Risk-free rates, earnings quality, geopolitical duration. Yee walks through the quantitative and qualitative markers worth watching before you commit more capital.
  • The three non-negotiable things to review in your portfolio right now Investment horizon, risk appetite and concentration. Chung is specific about why each one matters and how most investors get at least one of them wrong.

Buying the dip is not dead but it does require more thought than it used to. This episode gives you the framework. Listen now.

Money Hacks is the flagship personal finance podcast from The Business Times. Catch past episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Have a burning question or episode idea? Email the team at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Hugh Chung, chief investment officer, Endowus; and Yee Shen Hao, portfolio manager, PhillipCapital

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

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ABOUT THE PODCAST

Money Hacks
Money Hacks

Money Hacks is a crisp, weekly podcast hosted by Howie Lim. Every Monday, it unpacks personal finance strategies and investing insights through conversations with expert guests. Whether it’s navigating employee perks, finding resilient sectors, or exploring value-based investing, listeners get actionable financial wisdom without the waffle.

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