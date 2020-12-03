SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 2: Tech boom in the Covid-19 era

8:46 min

Synopsis: The Business Times speaks with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the annual Singapore Fintech Festival from Dec 7-11. This special edition will come with four exclusive podcasts for our listeners.

Follow all our coverage of this year's festival at bt.sg/sffxswitch2020.

In this second episode, BT's banking and finance editor Jamie Lee talks to Mr Menon about how financial technology unexpectedly grew in demand and provided new jobs amid a pandemic.

1. A new demand for tech skills in the financial sector, with up to 1,800 new jobs being offered through till July 2021 (2:03)

2. Helping good, mature and mid-career professionals move into a new sector (3:40)

3. How banks can better integrate foreign talent and locals (4:56)

4. How financial institutions are encouraged to have a balanced foreign and local employee mix (6:45)

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

