You are here

Home > Podcasts > SFF x Switch 2020

SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 2: Tech boom in the Covid-19 era

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 6:31 PM

MAS2AQ1I2172.jpg
MAS MD Ravi Menon with BT's banking and finance editor Jamie Lee.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

8:46 min

Synopsis: The Business Times speaks with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the annual Singapore Fintech Festival from Dec 7-11. This special edition will come with four exclusive podcasts for our listeners.

Follow all our coverage of this year's festival at bt.sg/sffxswitch2020.

In this second episode, BT's banking and finance editor Jamie Lee talks to Mr Menon about how financial technology unexpectedly grew in demand and provided new jobs amid a pandemic. 

1. A new demand for tech skills in the financial sector, with up to 1,800 new jobs being offered through till July 2021 (2:03)

2. Helping good, mature and mid-career professionals move into a new sector (3:40)

3. How banks can better integrate foreign talent and locals (4:56)

4. How financial institutions are encouraged to have a balanced foreign and local employee mix (6:45)

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow upcoming episodes with MAS managing director Ravi Menon on:

ST & BT Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

https://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Podcasts

SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 1: New digital banks to jazz up Singapore

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Nov 23)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Nov 16)

Health Check: Lung cancer, what you need to know (Ep 48)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Nov 9)

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 06:31 PM
Technology

Facebook accused of squeezing rival startups in virtual reality

[WASHINGTON] Virtual-reality startups are accusing Facebook of using a familiar playbook to muscle out rivals in...

Dec 3, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 3, 2020 06:19 PM
Consumer

J&T Express opens third Singapore warehouse

E-COMMERCE logistics provider J&T Express has opened its third Singapore warehouse less than a year after...

Dec 3, 2020 06:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

World food price index jumps in Nov to almost six-year high: FAO

[ROME] World food prices rose for a sixth month running in November, hitting almost a six year high with the index...

Dec 3, 2020 05:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Aedge Group to raise S$1.7m in Catalist listing; prices shares at S$0.20 each

AEDGE Group - a provider of engineering, transport, and security and manpower services - is looking to sell 16...

UPDATED 3 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

Broker's take: RHB initiates coverage on Prime US Reit with 'buy'

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon charged with fraud

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for