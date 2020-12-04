You are here

Home > Podcasts > SFF x Switch 2020

SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 3: How the Singapore FinTech Festival adapted to Covid-19

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 12:57 PM

MAS2AQ1I2172.jpg
MAS MD Ravi Menon with BT's banking and finance editor Jamie Lee.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

4:05 min

Synopsis: The Business Times speaks with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the annual Singapore FinTech Festival from Dec 7-11. This special edition will come with four exclusive podcasts for our listeners.

Follow all our coverage of this year's festival at bt.sg/sffxswitch2020.

In this third episode, BT's banking and finance editor Jamie Lee talks to Mr Menon about how the Singapore FinTech Festival has adapted to this Black Swan event of our times.

1. Why the innovative 24/7 hybrid model for the 2020 Singapore FinTech Festival could be the way forward for future global conferences (1:00)

2. Top global speakers are now able to join in the festivities, from the comforts of home (2:00)

3. How the festival shows that digital innovation and collaboration is not restricted by physical, security or cross-border boundaries (2:10)

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow upcoming episodes with MAS managing director Ravi Menon on:

ST & BT Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

https://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Podcasts

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Nov 30)

SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 2: Tech boom in the Covid-19 era

SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 1: New digital banks to jazz up Singapore

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Nov 23)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Nov 16)

Health Check: Lung cancer, what you need to know (Ep 48)

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 8.6% in October, improving from September

THE decline in Singapore's retail sales slowed in October, with takings down 8.6 per cent year on year, according to...

Dec 4, 2020 12:43 PM
Stocks

Nasdaq apologises for Australia stock exchange outage

[BENGALURU] Exchange operator Nasdaq on Friday apologised for an Australian stock exchange outage last month, which...

Dec 4, 2020 12:29 PM
Banking & Finance

China warns of risks of inflated credit ratings amid bond defaults

[SHANGHAI] China's interbank bond market regulator has warned of the risk of inflated credit ratings and widespread...

Dec 4, 2020 12:14 PM
Life & Culture

Netflix hit 'The Crown' blasted for anti-Charles bias

[LONDON] The fourth season of Netflix hit The Crown has stirred controversy in Britain, where its treatment of the...

Dec 4, 2020 12:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold on track for weekly gain as US stimulus hopes dent dollar

[BENGALURU] Gold prices firmed on Friday, set for their first weekly gain in four, as growing optimism over a US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, ThaiBev, Keppel, CDL, ISOTeam

Ascendas Reit preferential offering oversubscribed; raises S$396.5m

Big tenants trading places as building owners make big changes

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.1%

Resident incomes fell in June, but employment levels bounce back

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for