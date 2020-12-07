You are here

SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 4: MAS' Ravi Menon previews the 2020 Singapore FinTech festival

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 10:43 AM

MAS MD Ravi Menon with BT's banking and finance editor Jamie Lee.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

19:03 min

Synopsis: The Business Times speaks with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the annual Singapore FinTech Festival from Dec 7-11. This special edition will come with four exclusive podcasts for our listeners.

Follow all our coverage of this year's festival at bt.sg/sffxswitch2020.

In this final part of the series, listen to BT banking and finance editor Jamie Lee's full interview with Mr Menon about the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on the Singapore FinTech Festival and the local finance scene.

1) How the Singapore FinTech Festival adapted to extraordinary times (1:00)

2) How a pandemic means solid growth in finance, as driven by technology (3:09) 

3) How challenger digital banks will rise up in a post-Covid era (10:15)

4) How the new evolving financial industry can help remaining Singaporeans and local businesses get onto the digital train (14:50)

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Listen to our other episodes with MAS managing director Ravi Menon on:

