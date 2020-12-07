You are here
SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 4: MAS' Ravi Menon previews the 2020 Singapore FinTech festival
19:03 min
Synopsis: The Business Times speaks with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the annual Singapore FinTech Festival from Dec 7-11. This special edition will come with four exclusive podcasts for our listeners.
Follow all our coverage of this year's festival at bt.sg/sffxswitch2020.
In this final part of the series, listen to BT banking and finance editor Jamie Lee's full interview with Mr Menon about the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on the Singapore FinTech Festival and the local finance scene.
1) How the Singapore FinTech Festival adapted to extraordinary times (1:00)
2) How a pandemic means solid growth in finance, as driven by technology (3:09)
3) How challenger digital banks will rise up in a post-Covid era (10:15)
4) How the new evolving financial industry can help remaining Singaporeans and local businesses get onto the digital train (14:50)
Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Listen to our other episodes with MAS managing director Ravi Menon on:
ST & BT Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/JWVR
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Websites: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes