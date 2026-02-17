Singapore Airshow 2026 and South-east Asia aerospace and aviation boom

Everybody loves a loud jet but once the roar fades, what’s left? That’s what Derryn Wong dives into this week in the latest episode of TransportBT, a podcast of BT Correspondents. Looking past the aerobatics and delving into the business end of Singapore Airshow 2026, he asks what this record-setting edition really says about the future of aviation and aerospace in South-east Asia.

More than 120,000 people turned up across trade and public days for the show’s 10th edition. Since 2024, Singapore has pulled in about S$750 million in new aerospace investments. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong called aviation and aerospace “twin reinforcing engines for growth”. Wong sits down with Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia Events and an aerospace engineer by training, to reflect on what has changed over two decades and what, crucially, has not.

Why listen

Why Singapore still punches above its weight Neutral, connected and right in the middle of Asia-Pacific’s growth story, the Airshow remains a rare platform where East and West meet without drama.

How MRO became a serious growth engine Singapore now contributes more than 10 per cent of global maintenance, repair and overhaul output. That did not happen by accident.

Why space, AI and air taxis are no longer fringe ideas The inaugural Space Summit drew 300 companies. Commercial air taxis could be viable within three to five years. And AI is quietly rewriting how aircraft are designed, maintained and even deployed.

There is also a harder edge to the conversation. Sustainability targets, green levies and sustainable aviation fuel are moving from aspiration to policy, and AI is shifting the industry from hardware-first to software-first thinking.

If you think the Airshow is just about aircraft displays and photo ops, that is no longer the case. This episode looks at the money, the strategy and the next wave already forming. Listen now.

TransportBT is a podcast of BT Correspondents by The Business Times. Join Derryn Wong every month as he breaks down the headlines and the policy moves that affect all things transport. Listen now at bt.sg/podcasts . Got feedback or an idea for a future episode? Drop us a line at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.