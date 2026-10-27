The Business Times
business-time-50
Singapore Reits: How to stay relevant when interest rates stay high
Leslie Yee

Singapore Reits: How to stay relevant when interest rates stay high

Get insights from Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust’s Simon Garing. Why internal management may trump external management. The impact of higher interest rates. The challenges facing Reits which own overse...

Listen.29:09

Claressa Monteiro

Published Tue, Oct 27, 2026 · 05:00 AM

Singapore’s Reit sector turns 25 next year, but higher interest rates have weighed on prices and raised a pointed question: are REITs still worth investing in? Capital has also been flowing towards AI and digital infrastructure, leaving more passive income plays behind.

In this episode of PropertyBT, part of the BT Correspondents family of podcasts, Leslie Yee speaks with Simon Garing, chief executive and executive director of the manager of Singapore-listed Stoneweg European Stapled Trust (SERT). They discuss what Reits can do to earn investors’ attention again.

Why listen

  • Internal versus external management  SERT has proposed acquiring its manager and its sponsor’s European logistics platform, subject to MAS approval and a shareholder vote. Garing explains how fees paid out of 28 million euros last year could turn into profit that comes back to unitholders.
  • Why he likes MAS guardrails Garing argues that gearing limits and disclosure rules help Reits borrow, and explains how SERT has no debt maturing for four years.
  • Forward guidance as a signal SERT has told investors to expect a dividend broadly in line with last year. Garing explains why more trusts may follow, and why it matters for mid-cap Reits with thinner analyst coverage.
  • Why an overseas portfolio can work in Singapore Garing makes the case for Europe, from freehold assets to strong contract law, and for a Singapore listing.
  • Active versus passive Reits  Garing says trusts that grow through development and leasing are better placed to trade near book value than those that simply collect rent.
  • Data centres and the backlash  Garing explains where SERT sees room to build and how planning pushback shapes the strategy.

The conversation is a candid look at what Singapore Reits must do to stay relevant to income investors. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

---

The Business Times turns 50

Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

Explore BT50

Written and hosted by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg)

With Simon Garing, CEO and Executive Director, Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust (SERT)

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Leslie Yee, Rachna Raghu & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Follow BT Correspondents:

Channel: bt.sg/btcobt

Amazon: bt.sg/btcoam

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/btcoap

Spotify: bt.sg/btcosp

YouTube Music: bt.sg/btcoyt

Website: bt.sg/btcorresp

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM

BT Market Focus: bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson

Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

Singapore REITsReitsStoneweg Europe Stapled TrustBT CorrespondentsPropertyBTCommercial propertyReal estate

Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

Reuse this contentFeedback

ABOUT THE PODCAST

BT Correspondents
BT Correspondents

BT Correspondents brings together some of The Business Times’ most trusted columnists in a single series. Featuring Mark to Market, WealthBT, TransportBT, and PropertyBT, weekly episodes deliver expert analysis and clear perspectives on stocks, wealth, mobility, and real estate. It is essential listening for professionals who want context, clarity, and depth.

TRENDING NOW

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

Some of the fastest growth is being recorded across a cluster of northern industrial provinces closely tied to electronics manufacturing and global supply chains.

Vietnam’s northern provinces, not Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, are powering near 10% GDP growth

Some of the dishes at Gallery by Chele in Metro Manila.

Is Manila Asia’s new dining hot spot?

Tuas Port began operations in September 2022 and will continue to grow in phases towards its completion in the 2040s.

Green fuels, autonomous ships: How Singapore is future-proofing its shipping industry

Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
View More