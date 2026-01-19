Stop chasing, start securing: The cashflow strategy for volatile times

What steps can investors take to align portfolios with evolving financial goals, risk tolerance, and time horizons? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

After a year that felt less like investing and more like emotional endurance training, many portfolios are entering 2026 slightly bruised and quietly confused. 2025 delivered everything from tariff shocks and rate whiplash to gold surges and tech mood swings, leaving retail investors wondering whether they are positioned for growth, protection, or neither. The new year has barely started, yet the urge to “fix everything” is already strong.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast by The Business Times, host Howie Lim brings the conversation back to basics. Not resolutions, not predictions, but a practical reset. Joined by Winshern Ho of PhillipCapital and Oriano Lizza of CMC Markets, the discussion centres on how investors can rebalance after a volatile year without chasing headlines or freezing in fear. It is less about finding the perfect portfolio and more about aligning money with real life, from income needs to big expenses that do not wait for markets to calm down.

Why listen

Rebalancing without regret Why timing the market matters less than building a repeatable habit.

Cashflow over bravado When dividends and income start to matter more than paper gains.

Signals, not noise Which indicators help and why reacting to headlines usually hurts.

FOMO and family pressure How emotions, social media and well-meaning advice derail good plans.

This episode does not promise a silver bullet. What it offers instead is perspective. If 2025 taught investors anything, it is that discipline beats drama. Money Hacks helps you reset with clarity, calm and just enough caution to stay in the game. Listen now.

If you have feedback or an idea for a podcast episode, contact us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg. Stay tuned for more episodes of Money Hacks and look out for the next episode with Howie Lim.

---

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Winshern Ho, wealth manager, PhillipCapital and Oriano Lizza, sales trader, CMC Markets

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

