Strategy over sentiment: why the old property playbook no longer works

Buy a Build-To-Order (BTO), hit your five-year minimum occupation period (MOP), sell and upgrade. For decades, that has been the default playbook for young Singaporean couples. But a string of recent policy shifts, from 10-year MOPs on Prime and Plus flats to tighter executive condominiums (ECs) rules and a newly scrapped 15-month wait-out period, means the old strategy no longer applies cleanly to everyone.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast from The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Eugene Lim, key executive officer at ERA and president of the Singapore Estate Agents Association, about how to actually navigate today’s property landscape with clarity rather than sentiment.

Why listen

Why a BTO’s true cost is measured in years, not just dollars Lim breaks down the real timeline difference between a standard BTO, a resale flat and the newer Prime and Plus flats, and why that 10-year MOP could trap growing families in a home that no longer fits.

Why executive condominiums are no longer the automatic financial masterstroke Rising land tender prices, a fixed income ceiling and a new 10-year MOP for projects launched after May 8 have fundamentally changed the equation. Lim explains who ECs still make sense for.

How to stress test your mortgage before interest rates decide for you Lim walks through the 4 per cent stress test banks use, the 30 per cent mortgage servicing ratio for Housing & Development Board (HDB) loans and why working backwards from affordability beats chasing the maximum loan.

What the removal of the 15-month wait-out period actually means for buyers Lim explains the ripple effects for upgraders, downsizers and the broader resale market in the months ahead.

Choosing your home may be an emotional decision but buying one has to be a financial decision. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Eugene Lim, key executive officer, ERA and president of the Singapore Estate Agents Association

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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