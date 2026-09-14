The Business Times
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Strategy over sentiment: why the old property playbook no longer works
Howie Lim

Strategy over sentiment: why the old property playbook no longer works

Are you buying a home or a financial burden? Eugene Lim of ERA unpacks BTOs, ECs, and new MOP rules—revealing hidden costs and stress-tests for buyers.

Listen.19:54

Claressa Monteiro

Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 05:00 AM

Buy a Build-To-Order (BTO), hit your five-year minimum occupation period (MOP), sell and upgrade. For decades, that has been the default playbook for young Singaporean couples. But a string of recent policy shifts, from 10-year MOPs on Prime and Plus flats to tighter executive condominiums (ECs) rules and a newly scrapped 15-month wait-out period, means the old strategy no longer applies cleanly to everyone.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast from The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Eugene Lim, key executive officer at ERA and president of the Singapore Estate Agents Association, about how to actually navigate today’s property landscape with clarity rather than sentiment.

Why listen

  • Why a BTO’s true cost is measured in years, not just dollars  Lim breaks down the real timeline difference between a standard BTO, a resale flat and the newer Prime and Plus flats, and why that 10-year MOP could trap growing families in a home that no longer fits.
  • Why executive condominiums are no longer the automatic financial masterstroke  Rising land tender prices, a fixed income ceiling and a new 10-year MOP for projects launched after May 8 have fundamentally changed the equation. Lim explains who ECs still make sense for.
  • How to stress test your mortgage before interest rates decide for you  Lim walks through the 4 per cent stress test banks use, the 30 per cent mortgage servicing ratio for Housing & Development Board (HDB) loans and why working backwards from affordability beats chasing the maximum loan.
  • What the removal of the 15-month wait-out period actually means for buyers  Lim explains the ripple effects for upgraders, downsizers and the broader resale market in the months ahead.

Choosing your home may be an emotional decision but buying one has to be a financial decision. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Eugene Lim, key executive officer, ERA and president of the Singapore Estate Agents Association

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

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ABOUT THE PODCAST

Money Hacks
Money Hacks

Money Hacks is a crisp, weekly podcast hosted by Howie Lim. Every Monday, it unpacks personal finance strategies and investing insights through conversations with expert guests. Whether it’s navigating employee perks, finding resilient sectors, or exploring value-based investing, listeners get actionable financial wisdom without the waffle.

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