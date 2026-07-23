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Tyres and treasure: Stamford Tyres’ Dawn Wee talks about the soul of business

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Claressa Monteiro

Published Thu, Jul 23, 2026 · 05:00 AM
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    • (From right) Dawn Wee and host Claressa Monteiro.
    • (From right) Dawn Wee and host Claressa Monteiro. PHOTO: STUDIO +65

    Some business stories are about strategy and scale. This one is about something harder to quantify. Dawn Wee, executive chairman of Stamford Tyres, spent four decades building a regional public listed company alongside her late husband Wee Kok Wah, who grew what began as a small family tyre shop into an enduring Singapore story. 

    In this episode of Lens on Singapore, a video podcast from The Business Times, we sit down with Wee for a conversation that moves between business partnership, grief, resilience and a quietly remarkable charitable initiative that began as an idea in a thrift shop in Palo Alto while her husband was undergoing medical treatment in California.

    Why listen

    • What four decades of building a business boils down to  Wee is candid about the division of roles, the moments that tested both of them and why she mortgaged everything and never once said no to her husband’s ambitions.
    • Every business should have a soul  The Discovery Shop, a thrift and charity initiative operating out of Stamford Tyres’ Jurong premises, is a corporate social responsibility initiative but Wee explains why it became a healing place for her after her husband’s passing.
    • Defining her role as Executive Chairman Wee is clear that she is not there to run the day-to-day. She is there to nurture, to hold relationships and to carry forward a legacy.
    • What visitors should take away from The Discovery Shop  The answer says a great deal about how Wee now sees the world.

    There are many facets to Dawn Wee. This conversation reveals some of the most human ones. Watch now.

    Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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    Written and presented by: Claressa Monteiro (claremb@sph.com.sg)

    With Dawn Wee, executive chairman, Stamford Tyres

    Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

    Producer: Nicole Teo

    Coordinating producer: Chai Pei Chieh

    Video production: Studio +65

    A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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    Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

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