WealthBT: Private debt: A golden age? (Ep 35)

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 5:01 am
2023 was widely seen as a golden year for private credit.
PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

WealthBT

Private debt offers a stable, generally floating-rate income. But credit risks are elevated as financing conditions remain tight. Defaults are expected to rise. But some types of private debt carry lower risks than others.

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

Highlights of the conversation:

01:02 The lowdown on private debt

02:47 The golden age: strong returns and inflows

05:36 Getting a handle on credit risk

09:36 Attraction of private debt

11:17 What to look out for

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Emily Liu and Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Genevieve Cua & Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

