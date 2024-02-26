WealthBT: Private debt: A golden age? (Ep 35)

Private debt offers a stable, generally floating-rate income. But credit risks are elevated as financing conditions remain tight. Defaults are expected to rise. But some types of private debt carry lower risks than others.

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

Highlights of the conversation:

01:02 The lowdown on private debt

02:47 The golden age: strong returns and inflows

05:36 Getting a handle on credit risk

09:36 Attraction of private debt

11:17 What to look out for

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Emily Liu and Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Genevieve Cua & Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

