WealthBT: Private debt: A golden age? (Ep 35)

Private debt offers a stable, generally floating-rate income. But credit risks are elevated as financing conditions remain tight. Defaults are expected to rise. But some types of private debt carry lower risks than others.
Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:02 The lowdown on private debt
02:47 The golden age: strong returns and inflows
05:36 Getting a handle on credit risk
09:36 Attraction of private debt
11:17 What to look out for
