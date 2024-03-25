WealthBT: What’s next when shielding of Special Account is barred? (Ep 36)

Some CPF members feel stopping the practice of “shielding” the Special Account is unfair, because they have lost the opportunity of a higher interest rate. But investing your CPF savings is more important than ever. What does this mean for your CPF returns?

BT’s Genevieve Cua gets insights from Samuel Rhee of Endowus.

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

Highlights of the conversation:

02:33 Does Endowus have a conflict of interest as CPF digital adviser?

05.35 Closing the shielding loophole: impact on confidence

08:36 Tradeoffs of not investing the Ordinary Account

11:54 How challenging is it to outperform the SA 4% rate?

14:59 Overcoming the biggest hurdles to investing

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Samuel Rhee, chief investment officer, Endowus

Edited by: Emily Liu and Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Genevieve Cua & Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

