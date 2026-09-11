What oil, yields, and AI capex boom are really telling us

Brent crude at US$110. Bond yields at multi-decade highs. The yen whipsawing on unwinding carry trades. This isn’t background noise — it’s a market rewriting its own rulebook in real time. In this episode of Market Focus Weekly, a podcast by The Business Times, correspondent Howie Lim presses HSBC’s Herald van der Linde for answers that go far beyond the headlines.

Why listen

The oil shock nobody can forecast Van der Linde exposes a subtler danger: a self-fulfilling inflation psychology, where the mere expectation of higher prices drives people to buy today, guaranteeing the price rise they feared.

It’s not fear driving bond yields — it’s AI The most counterintuitive insight here upends the popular “loss of confidence in the US” narrative. Van der Linde argues the real driver of surging global yields is a trillion-dollar AI infrastructure buildout devouring capital. Companies borrowing at scale to fund data centers are bidding up the cost of money everywhere — a dynamic investors ignore at their peril.

Why Korea’s numbers should stop you cold One statistic reframes the entire conversation: SK Hynix generated more cash in six months than in the previous 30 years combined. It’s the clearest evidence yet that this cycle’s winners aren’t just riding hype — they’re printing unprecedented profits that can outrun rising rates.

The one number to watch Van der Linde closes with a discipline every investor can use: track the 10-year US Treasury yield daily, because it’s the single indicator tying together inflation, oil, and the AI capex boom.

This conversation cuts through market noise with rare clarity — connecting oil, currencies, and AI into one coherent thesis, backed by a veteran strategist unafraid to challenge consensus. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

With Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy, Asia-Pacific, HSBC

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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