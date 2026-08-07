The Business Times
business-time-50

Why here, why now? Ambiq Micro’s Global CEO Humi Esaka on listing in Singapore

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source

Claressa Monteiro

Published Fri, Aug 7, 2026 · 05:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • (From right) Fumihide “Humi” Esaka and host Claressa Monteiro.
    • (From right) Fumihide “Humi” Esaka and host Claressa Monteiro. PHOTO: STUDIO +65

    A year ago on July 30, 2025, he was on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as Ambiq Micro (AMBQ) began trading at US$24 a share. On that same date just one year later, its shares began trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) as Ambiq Micro (AMQ). The dual technical listing gives Asian investors 24-hour access to a company that makes ultra-low power chips designed to run AI directly on the device in your pocket or on your wrist, without draining the battery or sending your data to the cloud.

    In this BT Podcasts feature special, we sat down with Ambiq Micro’s global CEO Fumihide Esaka or Humi as he prefers, on the day his company’s shares began trading on the SGX to ask the questions Singapore investors will want answered: why here, why now and what does the next five years actually look like for a company growing at 60 to 70 per cent year on year.

    Why listen

    • Why Singapore was always part of the plan, not an afterthought  EDBI, the investment arm of Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) invested in Ambiq back in 2018. The company has been building its R&D and engineering team here for years. Esaka explains why Singapore’s talent pool, political neutrality and multilingual workforce make it the right hub for serving the whole of Asia.
    • What Ambiq’s chips actually do and why battery life is only part of the story  The technology can run AI computations directly on a device without connecting to the cloud. Esaka explains what that means for privacy, healthcare monitoring and the smart devices most of us are already wearing.
    • Why 60 to 70 per cent year-on-year revenue growth justifies the bullish analyst sentiment  US research firm Northland raised its price target on Ambiq twice in 2026, most recently to US$86 in July. Esaka addresses the gap between where the stock trades and where profitability currently stands.
    • Why Singapore will need to develop products at two to three times the previous pace  Edge AI demand is accelerating faster than the company’s own forecasts. Esaka is specific about what that means for hiring and product development here.

    Humi Esaka has promised to return in a year for a performance check-in on growth, jobs created and where Ambiq stands in this region. We will hold him to that. Watch now.

    Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

    ---

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Written and presented by: Claressa Monteiro (claremb@sph.com.sg)

    With Fumihide “Humi” Esaka, global CEO of Ambiq Micro

    Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

    Producer: Nicole Teo

    Coordinating producer: Chai Pei Chieh

    Video production: Studio +65

    A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

    ---

    Follow BT Podcasts:

    Channel: bt.sg/pcOM

    Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/pcAP

    Spotify: bt.sg/pcSP

    YouTube Music: bt.sg/giK9

    Website: bt.sg/btpod

    Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

    ---

    Discover more BT podcast series:

    BT Money Hacks at: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

    BT Correspondents at: bt.sg/btcobt

    BT Market Focus at: bt.sg/btmktfocus

    BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    BT PodcastsAmbiq MicroSingapore stock marketSGX

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Non-interest income is up 51% at S$1.91 billion, driven by broad-based growth across fee, trading and insurance income.

    OCBC Q2 profit rises 22% to S$2.22 billion, beating expectations

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Marina Square shopping mall is part of the Marina Square complex, which also includes three hotels.

    DP Architects, PSB Academy to exit Marina Square ahead of revamp

    The earnings slightly beat the S$1.45 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts.

    UOB Q2 profit climbs 10% to S$1.48 billion, edging past estimates

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More