Why here, why now? Ambiq Micro’s Global CEO Humi Esaka on listing in Singapore

A year ago on July 30, 2025, he was on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as Ambiq Micro (AMBQ) began trading at US$24 a share. On that same date just one year later, its shares began trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) as Ambiq Micro (AMQ). The dual technical listing gives Asian investors 24-hour access to a company that makes ultra-low power chips designed to run AI directly on the device in your pocket or on your wrist, without draining the battery or sending your data to the cloud.

In this BT Podcasts feature special, we sat down with Ambiq Micro’s global CEO Fumihide Esaka or Humi as he prefers, on the day his company’s shares began trading on the SGX to ask the questions Singapore investors will want answered: why here, why now and what does the next five years actually look like for a company growing at 60 to 70 per cent year on year.

Why listen

Why Singapore was always part of the plan, not an afterthought EDBI, the investment arm of Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) invested in Ambiq back in 2018. The company has been building its R&D and engineering team here for years. Esaka explains why Singapore’s talent pool, political neutrality and multilingual workforce make it the right hub for serving the whole of Asia.

What Ambiq’s chips actually do and why battery life is only part of the story The technology can run AI computations directly on a device without connecting to the cloud. Esaka explains what that means for privacy, healthcare monitoring and the smart devices most of us are already wearing.

Why 60 to 70 per cent year-on-year revenue growth justifies the bullish analyst sentiment US research firm Northland raised its price target on Ambiq twice in 2026, most recently to US$86 in July. Esaka addresses the gap between where the stock trades and where profitability currently stands.

Why Singapore will need to develop products at two to three times the previous pace Edge AI demand is accelerating faster than the company’s own forecasts. Esaka is specific about what that means for hiring and product development here.

Humi Esaka has promised to return in a year for a performance check-in on growth, jobs created and where Ambiq stands in this region. We will hold him to that. Watch now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and presented by: Claressa Monteiro (claremb@sph.com.sg)

With Fumihide “Humi” Esaka, global CEO of Ambiq Micro

Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

Producer: Nicole Teo

Coordinating producer: Chai Pei Chieh

Video production: Studio +65

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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