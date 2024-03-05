10,000 new homes planned in Yishun; Gillman Barracks being studied for residential use

Gillman Barracks is predominantly zoned “Reserve Site” under the Master Plan 2019 and is currently occupied by offices, food and beverage outlets, lifestyle spaces and art galleries. Their tenancies will progressively expire by 2030.

Environmental and heritage studies will commence in Q2 2024 and are estimated to complete around H1 2026, MND and HDB said.

Existing tenants can continue to stay on site until the end of their tenancies and more details will be shared when ready.

New homes are planned for central parts of Singapore, such as Pearl’s Hill, Mount Pleasant, Turf City, and the former Keppel Golf course. The government is also freeing up land for redevelopment, such as through the relocation of Paya Lebar Airbase, Lee said.

Giving an update on housing supply, Lee said as at February this year, the government has launched more than 67,000 flats, two-thirds of its commitment to launch 100,000 new flats by 2025.

Private housing supply has also been ramped up. Some 9,250 units were launched under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme in 2023, the highest annual supply in the last 10 years, said Lee.

There are 5,450 private homes on the GLS Confirmed List for H1 2024, the highest supply in a single GLS programme in over 10 years.

“We are watching the market carefully and are prepared to inject even more housing supply if necessary to meet demand,” Lee said.

Giving an update on the housing market, Lee said that HDB resale prices rose 4.9 per cent last year, less than half of the 10.4 per cent increase in 2022, while price growth in the private residential market has also moderated, from 8.6 per cent in 2022, down to 6.8 per cent in 2023.

BTO application rates have also come down from a high of 5.8 applications per flat in 2020, to 2.9 applications per flat last year.

Transaction volume in the private property market in 2023 fell by 13 per cent from 2022, and is at its lowest since 2016.

In a sign that rents are stabilising, the quarterly increase in public housing rents moderated to 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from 1.9 per cent in the third quarter, Lee said.

Private housing rents fell by 2.1 per cent quarter on quarter in the last three months of 2023 – the first quarterly decline in over three years.

Lee said: “We expect the housing market to continue to stabilise this year. We will continue to launch a steady supply of new homes in various locations, so that there is a home for every budget and need.”

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah gave details on the Recreation Master Plan, which will support opportunities for leisure island-wide and promote healthy lifestyles and well-being.

The Recreation Master Plan is part of the Draft Master Plan 2025 which has four broad themes – shaping a happy and healthy city, enabling sustainable growth, strengthening urban resilience and stewarding nature and heritage.

“We are working to activate and curate networks of recreational spaces across the island incorporating sports, arts, nature, heritage, and wellness,” Indranee said.

Recreational options will be indoor and outdoor and well-connected via cycling and pedestrian paths as well as park connectors. The community will be involved in shaping inclusive recreational spaces.

Responding to a question posed by MP Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) on the impact of the upcoming Long Island reclamation project on marine life, Indranee said that environmental studies will consider surrounding marine habitats such as inter-tidal flats and coral communities.

The government plans to reclaim about 800ha of land off East Coast to create Long Island.

“We will work closely with the nature community, academics, and researchers to explore nature-based solutions to minimise the environmental impact of the reclamation at Long Island.”