10,000 new homes planned in Yishun; Gillman Barracks being studied for residential use

A HUGE new housing estate offering around 10,000 homes is being planned in the Chencharu area in Yishun, with the first public housing project there to be launched in June 2024.

And art enclave Gillman Barracks may be turned into a residential neighbourhood after 2030 with both public and private housing, a move expected to draw robust demand for new homes in the central locale.

At least 80 per cent of homes in Chencharu will be set aside for public housing, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Tuesday (Mar 5), speaking during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

The first Build-To-Order (BTO) project in the Chencharu area will be launched in June 2024. The 1,270-unit project will include two-room flexi, three, four, and five-room flats, and will be located along Sembawang Road.

The BTO project is a stone’s throw from the former Orto leisure park, which has relocated to 27 West Coast Highway near Haw Par Villa.

The last time a BTO project in Yishun was launched was in November 2022, said Nicholas Mak, Mogul.sg chief research officer. Response was “lukewarm”, with 4,453 applicants vying for 2,994 units across the three projects in Yishun released for sale.

The upcoming project at Chencharu could enjoy a better response due to its proximity to Khatib MRT Station, Mak said.