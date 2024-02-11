AI boom reawakens Silicon Valley’s housing market

RICHES from the AI (artificial intelligence) boom are reigniting the housing market in California’s Silicon Valley.

Open houses in the San Jose area are packed, million-dollar-plus starter homes often sell for hundreds of thousands over asking, and listings are flying off the market at the fastest rate in the United States.

Buyers are rushing to take advantage of a recent dip in mortgage rates, and they are flush from a year-long rally in Big Tech stocks fuelled by AI exuberance. Many people taking the plunge now have never purchased a house before.

“We have so many first-time buyers,” said Julie Wyss, a Los Gatos-based agent with Keller Williams. “They’re feeling very wealthy.”

Competition for homes is intensifying as the pandemic exodus from Northern California to cheaper locations around the country winds down. Return-to-office mandates are pressuring workers to find places close to the many headquarters that dot the suburban landscape, from Apple and Alphabet to AI chipmaker Nvidia, with a share price that has trebled in the past year.

That has helped offset the effect of thousands of layoffs roiling the tech industry. In an area known for scarce supply, even a small bump in demand can set off bidding wars.

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Tuesday, 12 PM Property Insights Get an exclusive analysis of real estate and property news in Singapore and beyond. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

No US housing market is as tied to the tech industry’s fortunes as Silicon Valley and the broader San Francisco Bay Area. But agents in other hubs, from Boston and Seattle to Denver, may also see a bounce in demand during the key spring selling season, traditionally kicking off right after the Super Bowl weekend.

Among the 50 biggest US metro areas, San Jose is in the lead with the fastest home-sales pace. There, 61 per cent of new listings went under contract in less than 14 days, according to Redfin data measuring the four weeks to Feb 4. In second place was the Seattle market – home to Amazon.com and Microsoft – where 59 per cent of listings disappeared that quickly.

Properties in the San Jose area sold at an average of 2 per cent over the list price, Redfin said. That could translate to a significant premium in a place where sellers asked a median of US$1.3 million.

Company stocks often make up a big chunk of compensation for software engineers and other tech employees, which explains how they can afford such pricey houses.

“You don’t buy a US$3 million home in Los Altos on a US$200,000 salary,” said Michael Simonsen, founder of San Francisco-based housing data firm Altos Research. “But you can buy it with your stock wealth.”

Bidding wars

Tech workers Karan Syal and his wife had been looking for months, eager to find something before prices moved even higher. But time after time, they were discouraged by 100 people touring an open house, or a barrage of offers that would have forced them to bid more than what they were willing to pay.

So they changed their strategy, making offers immediately after agents tease that a property will be “coming soon” to the market.

In December, they set sights on a 2,000 square foot (sq ft) house in San Jose’s sought-after Cambrian school district, only to find themselves competing with another early-bird buyer. Their agent, Rabeet Noor of Intero Real Estate, sent in his final counteroffer, amping up the urgency by setting it to expire in less than one hour. The seller accepted the US$1.725 million bid – US$100,000 over asking – and the couple closed last month.

“We still got into a slight bidding war,” Syal said. “That’s way easier than fighting 10 wolves at the same time.”

It helped that the chipmaker where his wife works at has seen its stock soar. That provided reassurance to their mortgage lender and enabled the couple to sell some shares to make the 20 per cent down payment, he said.

The monthly mortgage bill of US$8,500 is a bit of a stretch, but Syal said that it is a calculated risk. If borrowing costs fall, they will simply refinance out of their current 6.375 per cent rate.

Pandemic frenzy

Mortgage rates that surged over the past couple of years have kept inventory in the area – and across the US – tight because few homeowners are willing to sell if it means giving up their cheap loans. Move-up buyers such as Syal are not selling at all. He said that he plans to fill his previous house with a tenant instead, while hanging on to the 2.25 per cent mortgage.

The San Jose housing market – one of the most expensive in the world – has been on a roller coaster in recent years. Prices peaked in 2022 after Covid sent buyers racing to the suburbs but, then, the market cooled with the surge in rates last year. The drop in borrowing costs from October’s peak helped set off the latest buying frenzy.

The pandemic migration to less-expensive places such as Nashville and Austin has slowed, and far fewer homeowners are leaving the Bay Area now. Net outflow fell to 26,000 in the fourth quarter, down 13 per cent from a year earlier and just half of the level of the peak in September 2021, Redfin data show.

While high costs are still driving some people away, Silicon Valley keeps minting millionaires who see value in living close to their jobs. Buyer desperation is creeping back, especially in prized locations such as Cupertino or Los Gatos, where few homes are available to buy, said Wyss, the Keller Williams agent.

She has been trying to persuade a husband and wife, both earning big tech salaries, to bid a little higher. After a year of looking, they decided to go hard on a house in San Carlos that they really wanted. The asking price for the 1,600 sq ft property with canyon views was US$2.35 million. They came in at US$2.6 million and Wyss was told by the seller’s agent to not even bother trying US$2.7 million. It sold to somebody else.

“We’ve been writing offers, left and right,” Wyss said. “We’re always like US$50,000 behind.”

San Francisco

The city of San Francisco has been slower to recover than Silicon Valley, in part because it was hit so hard by the pandemic, with demand especially sluggish for expensive downtown condos. Well-located houses, on the other hand, are drawing a lot of attention, even before they officially reach the market.

Alexander Lurie, an agent with Compass in San Francisco, hosted an informal open house for a US$3.5 million, three-bedroom property in the Marina District, on the same weekend the San Francisco 49ers were in the NFL Conference Championships.

Fifty-five parties came to tour the property – newly refurbished with an open floor plan and expansive backyard. After seeing all that interest, the seller bumped up the price to US$4.5 million.

“We saw people come out when our hometown team is vying for the Super Bowl,” Lurie said. “If that isn’t a good sign, I don’t know what is.” BLOOMBERG