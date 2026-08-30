As AI money floods the market, San Francisco renters weigh buyouts

Landlords are offering renters in rent-controlled apartments tens of thousands of dollars to leave their homes. For many, it’s not enough

As the AI boom sends rents and home prices soaring in San Francisco, landlords are initiating buyout negotiations, presenting many tenants with a dilemma: accept a buyout offer or risk no-fault eviction, in which they would receive only the relocation payment required by law. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[SAN FRANCISCO] The rent-controlled apartment where Bernard Dethiers has lived for more than 40 years is his lifeline to staying in San Francisco.

Dethiers, 74, is retired and pays around US$1,100 a month for his two-bedroom in North Beach, significantly below the city’s median asking rent in August, US$4,395. His son, a senior in high school, splits his time between the apartment and his mother’s home nearby.

But Dethiers is at risk of losing it. After new owners bought the building last year, they offered him US$40,000 to leave within about three months. He countered for US$600,000, a number he reached by adding up the cost of a “potential rent differential” of US$2,500 a month over 20 years. The owners rejected it.

San Francisco’s North Beach neighbourhood, where Bernard Dethiers has lived for more than 40 years, on Aug 25. PHOTO: NYTIMES

“We need to be in San Francisco, and we have nowhere to go because of the price,” Dethiers said. “We are totally priced out.”

Now the owners are seeking to evict him and five other households under the Ellis Act, a California state law that allows landlords to evict tenants in order to remove all of the property’s rental units from the market. (The owners of the building intend to live in the units with their families, said Gael Bizel-Bizellot, a lawyer representing them.) Dethiers and the other tenants are fighting the eviction in court.

As the artificial intelligence boom sends rents and home prices soaring in San Francisco, landlords are initiating buyout negotiations, presenting many tenants with a dilemma: accept a buyout offer or risk no-fault eviction, in which they would receive only the relocation payment required by law.

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Before beginning buyout negotiations, landlords must disclose their intention to tenants and the San Francisco Rent Board. According to Rent Board data, the number of pre-buyout declarations filed by landlords rose about 17 per cent in the first half of this year from the same period last year. So far this year, Ellis Act and owner move-in notices together made up about 10 per cent of eviction notices filed with the Rent Board.

“The relocation money simply does not reflect what the tenants are giving up,” said Daniel Wayne, a lawyer who represents tenants in San Francisco. For people who want to remain in the Bay Area, Wayne said, current rent prices and moving costs can quickly eat up the money from a buyout or a relocation payment resulting from a no-fault eviction.

Dethiers and his son are entitled to about US$29,000 in relocation payment. Because he is over 62 and has lived in his apartment for more than a year, they would have a year to move instead of the typical 120 days. With the city’s high rents, Dethiers said that he doesn’t know where in San Francisco he would live if he and the other tenants lose their case.

“I cannot think of anything worse, really, than losing your place and knowing that you’re not going to be able to get another one,” he explained.

Owners may pursue buyouts if they want to charge market-rate rent to a new tenant or sell a building that could be more valuable when vacant, said Scott Freedman, a lawyer for property owners in San Francisco. Some of the owners and landlords he represents moved away but now want to return to their homes in San Francisco. Others have children who want to move in after college.

“It’s similar to the tech booms in the past when people got really excited about what was going on around here and they wanted to be a part of it,” Freedman noted. “There’s a push in demand. There’s only so much supply.”

But rent control gives many tenants leverage in negotiations since annual rent increases are generally limited, and they can choose to reject an offer or refuse to negotiate. Tenants also have 45 days to cancel a signed buyout agreement. If a buyout agreement isn’t reached, landlords can evict tenants under the Ellis Act by removing all of the property’s rental units from the market.

An owner may also pursue a no-fault eviction so they or certain family members can use the unit as their primary residence, but they must live in the unit for at least three years.

Craig Lipton, 59, has worked in real estate in San Francisco for about 35 years and wanted to take advantage of the competitive housing market driven by AI wealth. He planned to sell part of his luxury two-unit building in Nob Hill, and in March, he started negotiating with five tenants who split a rent-controlled five-bedroom unit for $11,000 in monthly rent. (Lipton, who lived in the other unit, said that he wanted to buy out the tenants because he didn’t think he would be able to sell the unit with them in it.)

Lipton first offered the tenants US$5,000 if they left by the end of June. They declined. He then offered a buyout worth US$55,000, and they countered with one worth US$152,000. They agreed to a buyout worth US$100,000.

“Having to pay to secure possession back of my home did feel a little bit like I was being held hostage,” Lipton wrote in a text message.

At the end of July, Lipton listed the entire building for US$7.25 million.

John Alioto, 47, was born and raised in San Francisco and has lived in his rent-controlled apartment in Nob Hill for more than 20 years. As a door attendant at the Hyatt Regency, welcoming people to San Francisco is the essence of his job. Now, after his landlord offered to pay Alioto and his housemates to leave, Alioto worries that he may have to say goodbye to the city.

Alioto and his three housemates split about US$2,600 a month for a four-bedroom apartment in a three-unit building. Their landlords, Shivashis Nayak and Jeetendra Pradhan, offered Alioto and his three roommates US$70,000 in April to move out within about two months. After they didn’t accept, the landlords raised the offer to US$104,000. The tenants did not accept that offer, either.

John Alioto, who was born and raised in San Francisco and has lived in his rent-controlled apartment in Nob Hill for more than 20 years, at his home. PHOTO: NYTIMES

“I don’t think you could put a price tag on leaving your home,” Alioto pointed out. “There’s no amount of money that could be offered in a briefcase outside of our house for us to say: ‘Oh, this is great. Let’s go.’”

In his ideal world, Alioto would reject future buyout offers to keep living in his apartment, but he worries about the possibility of a no-fault eviction.

“The ultimate fear is just not having anywhere to live that’s comfortable that you could call home,” Alioto said. “Where am I gonna end up?”

A lawyer for Nayak and Pradhan declined to comment.

As demand for housing remains strong, Freedman expects an uptick in buyout negotiations. NYTIMES