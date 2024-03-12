Airbnb bans security cameras inside guest homes

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 12:05 pm
The new policy, along with a tightening of rules on outdoor security cameras at Airbnb properties, will go into effect on Apr 30.
AIRBNB on Monday (Mar 11) said it is banning security cameras inside guest homes so as to prioritise privacy.

The home rental platform previously allowed indoor security cameras in common areas such as hallways and living rooms if they were clearly visible and disclosed in listings before people booked such properties.

However, people have complained on social media about finding seemingly hidden cameras in Airbnb lodgings, some of them in areas where privacy is expected.

“Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally as part of efforts to simplify our policy on security cameras and other devices and to continue to prioritise the privacy of our community,” the San Francisco-based company said.

The new policy, along with a tightening of rules on outdoor security cameras at Airbnb properties, will go into effect on Apr 30.

“Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb,” head of community policy and partnerships Juniper Downs said.

Doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors will still be permitted by Airbnb for home security and to detect unauthorised parties, according to the company.

Hosts will be required to disclose the locations of any outdoor security cameras, which cannot monitor areas such as outdoor showers or saunas, Airbnb said. AFP

