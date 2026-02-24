The Business Times
Altallo Asset Management in option to buy 158 Cecil Street for S$175 million

The price works out to S$1,541 psf on the net lettable area of about 113,540 sq ft

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 03:46 PM — Updated Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 07:01 PM
    • The 14-storey building, formerly known as The Spazio and Dapenso Building, is on a site with a balance lease of about 55 years. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

    [SINGAPORE] An entity linked to Altallo Asset Management has entered into a put and call option agreement for the purchase of 158 Cecil Street for S$175 million.

    The price works out to S$1,541 per square foot (psf) on the 14-storey building’s net lettable area of about 113,540 sq ft.

    The property is on a site with a 99-year leasehold tenure from January 1982, which leaves a balance of about 55 years.

