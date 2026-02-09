Amazon to exit Asia Square; Shell likely to take over its prime CBD space
The tech giant’s lease for 100,000 sq ft in Tower 1 is said to be expiring in July
- Amazon's lease is for about 100,000 sq ft on three mid-level floors in Asia Square Tower 1 (centre). PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Amazon is poised to exit Asia Square Tower 1, where it has occupied about 100,000 square feet since 2021.
The tech giant’s lease, which is for three mid-level floors in the 43-storey building, is said to be expiring in July.
Shell is expected to be the new tenant for that space if ongoing advanced negotiations culminate in a lease being inked with the landlord of Asia Square Tower 1.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.