Ascott, Frasers scale up in China rental housing to tap fast-growing market

Hospitality players are banking on a mindset shift driving young professionals into premium rentals

Adoor Apartment Wuxi (East New City) offers 240 premier units, ranging from studio apartments of 205 sq ft to one-bedroom units of 388 sq ft. PHOTO: ASCOTT

[SINGAPORE] A boom in China’s premium rental housing market is drawing international hospitality players to the growing market, with brands now scaling up to meet renter demand and investor interest.

China’s residential rental market has transformed in recent decades, underpinned by a shift in attitudes among younger consumers, an April 2025 report by Invesco found.

While homeownership was historically a symbol of financial stability, younger residents now prioritise mobility, cash-flow preservation and quality of life. Professionally managed rental housing appeals strongly to this demographic, market watchers say.