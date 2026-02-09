Ascott to top S$500 million fee target on new signings, pipeline projects turning operational

The company has signed a record 19,000 units across 102 properties in 2025

Kevin Goh, Ascott CEO, says the company's flex-hybrid model and multi-typology brand strategy have enabled it to optimise performance for property owners across market cycles. PHOTO: THE ASCOTT

[SINGAPORE] Ascott, the wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment, is on track to exceed its S$500 million fee target amid new signings and as its pipeline projects turn operational.

The company signed a record 19,000 units across 102 properties in 2025, marking a 27 per cent year-on-year growth in new signings, said the company in a bourse filing on Monday (Feb 9).

It added that the asset-light expansions were led by higher-fee segments such as resorts, and supported by accelerating franchise momentum and strong conversion activity.

Kevin Goh, Ascott chief executive officer, said: “Our flex-hybrid model and multi-typology brand strategy enable us to optimise performance for property owners across market cycles.”

He added: “Disciplined investments in loyalty, technology and business development (also) position us to capture growth in higher-fee segments, including resorts, branded residences, Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions industry) and wellness.”

Ascott has ventured into more than 10 new cities across Asia-Pacific and Europe, growing its global footprint to over 230 cities in more than 40 countries. The company now operates and is developing more than 1,000 properties with over 176,000 units globally.

Some of the new cities that Ascott entered last year includes Wellington, where the company’s serviced accommodation lyf is making its debut. Construction of the 108-unit property is expected to begin by the end of 2026.

Ascott also ventured into Taipei with the launch of a 185-room Ascott Nangang Taipei in the city’s business district, Nangang Software Park.

Slated to open in the first quarter of 2027, the serviced residence is part of a prime mixed-use development that also houses Taiwan Fertilizer’s headquarters and multinational companies including HP, Yahoo, Philips and Intel.

The property is also in close proximity to the Nangang Exhibition Centre, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre metro station and LaLaport shopping mall.

Ascott also expanded its resort portfolio with 15 signings in prime locations, such as Phuket, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Bali.

The company also expanded its branded residences portfolio by partnering quality developers on two new properties, adding over 1,000 units.

They are residences at Ascott Abov Patong Phuket, next to Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort, and Oakwood Premier Branded Residences Luohu Shenzhen, co-located with Oakwood Premier Luohu Shenzhen.

“Leveraging its hospitality expertise and brand recognition, Ascott is well-placed to deliver lifestyle-oriented residences that meet growing demand in Asia-Pacific while generating fee growth,” said the company.

It added: “Co-locating branded residences with its hotels enhances operational and marketing synergies, diversifies revenue streams and strengthens Ascott’s value proposition to owners and investors.”

Shares of CapitaLand Investment ended Monday 1.3 per cent or S$0.04 higher at S$3.16.