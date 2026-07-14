Brookfield eyes further Singapore acquisitions after investing close to S$900 million
It is targeting value-add opportunities to generate higher returns through repositioning and active asset management
- Andrew Burych, managing partner and head of East Asia for Brookfield’s real estate group, is still bullish on industrial assets in Singapore. PHOTO: BROOKFIELD
[SINGAPORE] Brookfield Asset Management plans to deepen its Singapore real estate push after investing close to S$900 million over the past year, betting on the city-state’s favourable supply-demand fundamentals and long-term economic growth.
The North American asset manager is targeting value-add opportunities to generate higher returns through repositioning and active asset management. Singapore is expected to contribute meaningfully to its regional growth ambitions.
“Singapore is a critical hub for Brookfield’s regional real estate business, combining strong fundamentals, policy stability, deep capital markets and a strategic location,” said Andrew Burych, managing partner and head of East Asia for Brookfield’s real estate group, in an interview with The Business Times.