Brookfield eyes further Singapore acquisitions after investing close to S$900 million

It is targeting value-add opportunities to generate higher returns through repositioning and active asset management

Andrew Burych, managing partner and head of East Asia for Brookfield’s real estate group, is still bullish on industrial assets in Singapore. PHOTO: BROOKFIELD

[SINGAPORE] Brookfield Asset Management plans to deepen its Singapore real estate push after investing close to S$900 million over the past year, betting on the city-state’s favourable supply-demand fundamentals and long-term economic growth.

The North American asset manager is targeting value-add opportunities to generate higher returns through repositioning and active asset management. Singapore is expected to contribute meaningfully to its regional growth ambitions.

“Singapore is a critical hub for Brookfield’s regional real estate business, combining strong fundamentals, policy stability, deep capital markets and a strategic location,” said Andrew Burych, managing partner and head of East Asia for Brookfield’s real estate group, in an interview with The Business Times.