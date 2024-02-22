Are mass-market condo projects still compelling?

The OCR segment is also considered more accessible to families who wish to trade up their Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat for private housing.

Using the purchaser address indicator data as a proxy for HDB upgrader demand, the proportion of buyers with an HDB address accounted for a sizeable portion of OCR non-landed new and resale private home sales, at 45 per cent collectively from 2019 to 2023.

This is compared with 32 per cent in the RCR and 17 per cent in the CCR over the same period, based on caveats lodged.

Are OCR condos less affordable now with higher launch prices?

The prices of OCR non-landed private homes have strengthened over the last few years. The sub-market’s price index climbed by 13.7 per cent in 2023, following a 9.3 per cent growth in 2022.

Buyers of mass-market homes tend to be the most price-sensitive group, and greater resistance could kick in if prices continue to rise unabated. PropNex believes that OCR prices could rise at a much-slower pace – likely to the tune of 3 to 5 per cent – for the whole of 2024.

In the primary market, the average price of several OCR new launches crossed the S$2,000 psf mark last year.

J’den in Jurong East achieved a new benchmark average price of more than S$2,400 when it hit the market in November, and the project’s brisk sales helped boost OCR home prices in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Will this spark an upward spiral in OCR launch prices in 2024?

This is unlikely, since most projects do not share the same attributes that made J’den attractive to buyers.

PropNex anticipates that new OCR launch prices will continue to average at around S$2,000 to S$2,100 psf in the near term.

What can S$2 million buy in the OCR?

Observations suggest that OCR homes are generally still within the reach of many households, based on the volume of sales at prices up to S$2 million. About 66 per cent of OCR new non-landed private home sales transacted in 2023 were priced below S$2 million. In the OCR resale market, that proportion is higher, at 88 per cent, according to caveat data.