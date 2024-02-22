Close to MRT, shopping mall and popular schools: The luxurious property for families to call home

BRANDED CONTENT

GuocoLand’s latest development, Lentor Mansion, sits on the largest land parcel in the Lentor precinct, offering an expansive living space for your family

Published Thu, Feb 22, 2024 · 5:50 am
Come home to a luxurious sanctuary with modern conveniences just a stone’s throw away. PHOTO: GUOCOLAND

Imagine this: your mansion-style residence sits on close to 22,000 sqm of sprawling, low-density land – a rarity in highly populated Singapore – but it is also located near an MRT station, a huge mall, renowned schools and more. 

This prized combination of luxury living and convenience is the idea behind Lentor Mansion. 

Taking up the largest land parcel in the Lentor district, this is the latest project in the area by GuocoLand which is also behind the mixed-use Lentor Modern and Lentor Hills Residences. 

This puts the property developer in the unique position of being a master planner for the area, one that will allow it to forge a distinct identity for the Lentor community and launch long-term plans like making the neighbourhood more walkable, well-connected, vibrant and, ultimately, investment-friendly.

Facilities include a 50m Lap Pool, Leisure Pool and Family Pavilion. PHOTO: GUOCOLAND

“GuocoLand is at the forefront of shaping Lentor’s identity and value for generations to come. With the benefit of scale, we can plan, integrate and set the tone for the district,” says Mr Cheng Hsing Yao, Group CEO of GuocoLand Group.

As GuocoLand is also behind luxury developments such as Wallich Residence, Martin Modern, Midtown Modern and Meyer Mansion, it will bring its signature flair for luxury homes from the city and other prime locations to the residential private estate of Lentor. 

This is just one of the many ways in which Lentor Mansion is transforming the Lentor area into a liveable, sustainable lifestyle destination – without changing the signature serenity of this private enclave.

Like its name suggests, Lentor Mansion is all about the mansion life, one that is idyllic and set in a lush resort-inspired landscape. 

Residents can look forward to coming home to lots of open space – the ideal arrangement for young families with children or anyone who appreciates the upside of low-density living with its ample room and privacy. 

To add to the family-friendly ambience, the development will house its own childcare centre with a dedicated private entrance for residents.

A defining feature of Lentor Mansion is its black and white colonial-style clubhouse which also serves as a grand, picturesque drop-off point. The clubhouse will be surrounded by tropical forest-style gardens and have facilities for entertaining, working and more.

The exquisite colonial-style clubhouse is perfect for bigger gatherings or even business meetings. PHOTO: GUOCOLAND

There is also the Grand Lawn a Guocoland signature as well as a boardwalk for those who love basking in the great outdoors at their doorstep. Or take it further and enjoy a night under the stars at Forest Camp, the development’s special glamping facility. 

Young ones will get to nurture a love for nature as the Play Pavilion is set in a lush forest garden. Other recreational facilities include a 50m Lap Pool, a Leisure Pool with a Spa deck and a Family Pavilion for relaxing gatherings.

Luxury living amidst unparalleled convenience
    
Back in your home, nature isn’t too far away either as units offer unblocked views of the adjacent Hillock Park and surrounding landed home estate.

There are six towers with unit types ranging from two-bedroom to five-bedroom. The three-bedroom ones come with an aptly-named Flex Room which gives home buyers unlimited leeway to transform it as they like – into a study, a guest room, helper's room, play room or even a room for extra storage. 

Units are also fitted with luxury appliances and furnishings from brands like Smeg and Hansgrohe. 

Bask in nature at the Grand Lawn and enjoy walks along the boardwalk. PHOTO: GUOCOLAND

When you are ready to leave the expansive comfort of your home, Lentor Mansion is an easy five-minute sheltered walk to Lentor MRT on the Thomson-East Coast line.

For drivers, the CTE is around the corner, connecting residents to the city and the rest of Singapore in minutes.

If you want even more options to enjoy the great outdoors, Thomson Nature Park and Lower Pierce Reservoir Park are a six-minute drive away.

It’s also all about indoor comfort and conveniences as Lentor Mansion is a five-minute walk from Lentor Modern. This mixed-use development, also by GuocoLand, is slated to open with 96,000 sq ft of retail space, including a 12,000 sq ft supermarket. 

Lentor Mansion is conveniently located near shops and the Lentor MRT station. PHOTO: GUOCOLAND

For parents of school-going children, Lentor Mansion is less than 1km from renowned schools like CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School and Anderson Primary School, making it a perfect home to raise your young family for years to come or a much coveted investment for rental income. 

For more information, visit www.lentormansion.com.sg

