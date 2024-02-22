Close to MRT, shopping mall and popular schools: The luxurious property for families to call home

“GuocoLand is at the forefront of shaping Lentor’s identity and value for generations to come. With the benefit of scale, we can plan, integrate and set the tone for the district,” says Mr Cheng Hsing Yao, Group CEO of GuocoLand Group.

As GuocoLand is also behind luxury developments such as Wallich Residence, Martin Modern, Midtown Modern and Meyer Mansion, it will bring its signature flair for luxury homes from the city and other prime locations to the residential private estate of Lentor.

SEE ALSO Rejecting the ‘too-low’ bid for the Marina Gardens Crescent site risks missing the big picture

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Tuesday, 12 PM Property Insights Get an exclusive analysis of real estate and property news in Singapore and beyond. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

Home is more than just a space

This is just one of the many ways in which Lentor Mansion is transforming the Lentor area into a liveable, sustainable lifestyle destination – without changing the signature serenity of this private enclave.

Like its name suggests, Lentor Mansion is all about the mansion life, one that is idyllic and set in a lush resort-inspired landscape.

Residents can look forward to coming home to lots of open space – the ideal arrangement for young families with children or anyone who appreciates the upside of low-density living with its ample room and privacy.

To add to the family-friendly ambience, the development will house its own childcare centre with a dedicated private entrance for residents.

A defining feature of Lentor Mansion is its black and white colonial-style clubhouse which also serves as a grand, picturesque drop-off point. The clubhouse will be surrounded by tropical forest-style gardens and have facilities for entertaining, working and more.