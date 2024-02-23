HDB owners increasingly shut out of ‘ultimate upgrade’ to landed housing

IN LAND-SCARCE Singapore, landed housing is the most exclusive type of residential property. Despite the high prices, a not-insignificant number of landed property buyers are those who have “upgraded” from public housing.

In the 10 years from 2004 to 2013, some 23.3 per cent of all landed properties transacted in that period were sold to buyers with a registered HDB address. The proportion of landed housing units bought by HDB upgraders peaked in 2009 at 29.5 per cent..

In 2014, HDB flat owners bought 24.5 per cent of landed homes sold that year – the second time the upgrader proportion peaked in the past 20 years.

After 2014, the HDB upgrader share of the landed market declined gradually, to reach 15.3 per cent in 2023.