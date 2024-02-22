Residential rents may bottom in H2 2024 before recovering on supply lag, better economic growth

IT WAS a tale of two halves for the residential rental market in 2023. In the first half of 2023, demand for private non-landed homes held up well against the completion of nearly 7,000 units, coming after an almost 30 per cent surge in rents in 2022.

Rents rose 6.2 per cent in the first quarter of the year, although signs of deceleration surfaced in the next quarter. Landlords were taking longer to find a tenant. Coupled with the quiet job market, gains in private property rents eased for three quarters in a row to 2.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2023.

Some of the larger non-landed residential projects completed in H1 2023 include Affinity at Serangoon (1,052 units), Avenue South Residences (1,074 units), Kent Ridge Hill Residences (548 units), Riverfront Residences (1,472 units), Riviere (455 units) and The Woodleigh Residences (667 units).

Market conditions turned in the second half of 2023. A sharp spike in completions of more than 12,000 private non-landed homes was met with a slowing employment market in H2. Rents in the third quarter flattened, with growth at 0.2 per cent. In the fourth quarter, rents contracted for the first time since Q4 2020 by 1.8 per cent.

Amber Park (592 units), Dairy Farm Residences (460 units), Kopar at Newton (378 units), Leedon Green (638 units), Midwood (564 units), Normanton Park (1,870 units), Parc Clementis (1,468 units), Sengkang Grand Residences (680 units), The Florence Residences (1,410 units), The M (522 units) and Treasure at Tampines (2,203 units) were among the larger non-landed residential projects completed in H2 2023.