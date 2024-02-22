BTO flats in Tanjong Rhu, Holland Village to go on sale in June

TWO Build-To-Order (BTO) projects by the Geylang River in Tanjong Rhu and the first flats in Holland Village in at least a decade are among seven developments that will go on sale in June.

Flats near a future Jurong Region Line MRT station in Teban Gardens and the first development in Chencharu, a new HDB residential area in Yishun, will also be on offer.

The Housing Board on Feb 21 released details on its website of seven projects that will be launched in the second BTO sales exercise of 2024. It will offer about 6,800 flats in Jurong East, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

The two projects in Tanjong Rhu – an area which falls under Kallang/Whampoa – will have about 2,020 units, and property analysts expect these to be popular as the flats could have views of the Singapore Sports Hub and Marina Reservoir.

There are two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats across the two plots, which are next to each other with a proposed park in the middle.

The larger 1,400-unit project will have amenities such as an eating house, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, a pre-school and a residents’ network centre.

Both developments, located along Kampong Arang Road, are in the vicinity of two MRT stations – Stadium and Mountbatten. Dunman High School is opposite the projects, and the future Tanjong Rhu and Katong Park stops on stage four of the Thomson-East Coast Line are also nearby.

The plots were among three sites that were re-parcelled and had their plot ratios increased in an amendment to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) masterplan published in August.

The Straits Times reported in September that provisions had also been made for roads to be widened to serve the high-rise housing developments.

In Queenstown, a site along Holland Drive near Holland Village and Buona Vista MRT stations will house 330 two-room flexi and four-room flats.

Analysts said the projects in Kallang/Whampoa and Queenstown could fall under the prime location public housing model due to their attractive locations and proximity to MRT stations.

Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at real estate agency Huttons Asia, said the Tanjong Rhu project will be the first new HDB units to be built in the area in 60 years, which could result in pent-up demand for homes there.

“Units facing the Singapore Sports Hub and by the Geylang River will have unblocked views of the fireworks and some of the National Day displays,” he added.