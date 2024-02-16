SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024 ·
Budget 2024: Property tax changes welcomed to ease homeowners’ tax burdens

Samuel Oh

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 9:53 pm
Homeowners can expect to pay the same or lower property tax bills at each of the band levels.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Budget 2024

CHANGES to property tax bands announced in the Budget will help ease next year’s tax burden for many homeowners who saw their bills swell unexpectedly this year. 

Property annual value (AV) bands for owner-occupied residential properties in Singapore will be revised upwards from Jan 1, 2025, and homeowners can expect to pay the same or lower property tax bills as a result.

The announcement was welcomed as a positive move, following a two-step hike in property tax rates and a jump in residential property AVs. Payable property tax is calculated based on AVs, which are revised yearly depending on the estimated annual rent if the property was rented out. 

Private residential rents climbed 41 per...

Property tax

