Budget 2026: HDB to roll out 60-storey BTO blocks in plan to ‘build more, faster, higher’

Pearl’s Hill BTO in Outram will have tallest HDB in Singapore; fresh supply to be injected into Toa Payoh starting with Caldecott BTO

Artist's impression of Pearl's Hill BTO project. The development is part of the government's efforts to renew and rejuvenate older towns. ILLUSTRATION: MND, HDB

[SINGAPORE] The government is scaling up its public housing building programme with plans to “build more and build faster” as well as much taller, to expand supply ahead of growing demand for homes.

The push upwards will start with an over-60-storey block in a Build-To-Order (BTO) project at Pearl’s Hill in Outram, which will become Singapore’s tallest public housing project.

A 60-storey block can provide 50 per cent more flats compared with a 40-storey block, the height of most of the city’s tallest Housing & Development Board (HDB) blocks today.

“This is part of our efforts to find ways to build more public housing, by intensifying land usage and building taller where possible,” said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat during the ministry’s Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 4).

While application rates for first-timer families in line for a BTO flat have fallen, demand from singles and seniors continues to far outpace the supply of new flats available to these groups.

The numbers “reflect the continued strong demand for public housing and why we need to sustain a robust supply in the years ahead”, said Chee.

HDB will launch around 19,600 BTO flats this year – about the same level as 2025. The government is also increasing the two-room flexi supply by almost 50 per cent from 2026 to 2028, to meet growing demand from seniors and singles.

With expanded supply and four rounds of cooling measures, home prices have moderated.

Chee noted that “as at mid-February, HDB resale prices for 2026 have shown a slight decline of 0.1 per cent”. In 2025, resale flat prices rose 2.9 per cent, significantly slower than their 12.7 per cent gain in 2021. Private residential prices have similarly moderated, registering their smallest increase in prices since 2020.

In his speech, the minister said the government is looking at increasing the income ceiling for BTO flat purchases and lowering the eligibility age for singles to buy HDB flats.

As a higher income ceiling will result in more applicants, “we will need to ensure supply is adequate before making these changes”.

New flats in old towns

The Pearl’s Hill BTO flats – to be launched within the next few years – will be more than 10 storeys taller than The Pinnacle@Duxton, which has 50 floors and is currently the tallest public housing project in Singapore.

Regulatory changes to aviation height restriction requirements around airports allow for taller buildings near airports and in flight paths. The relaxation of rules could allow buildings in different areas to be built potentially up to 15 storeys more for residential buildings and up to nine storeys more for industrial and commercial buildings.

“With these regulatory changes and our experience in Pearl’s Hill, HDB will find more opportunities to build taller flats across Singapore,” said Chee.

Located adjacent to Outram Park MRT station, the Pearl’s Hill project will comprise about 1,700 two-room flexi, three and four-room units, and more than 140 public rental flats. It will be the first public housing project to be launched in the area in more than four decades. The development is part of efforts to renew and rejuvenate older towns.

HDB also plans to inject fresh supply in Toa Payoh, “the first town to be comprehensively planned and built from scratch in the mid-1960s”, said Chee.

A new BTO project next to Caldecott MRT station will be launched in October 2026. With about 1,600 units across five blocks, including 590 two-room flexi units, 580 four-room flats and 230 public rental flats, it will add to the 4,500 new homes introduced in Toa Payoh in the last 10 years.

The new project will include 240 units of Community Care Apartments for seniors.

A new mixed-use development in Toa Payoh West, comprising private residential units, retail and community uses will also be built, said Chee.

This will include a shopping centre of similar scale as Woodleigh Mall in Bidadari. Woodleigh Mall, which opened in November 2023, spans three storeys and has about 206,000 square feet of net lettable area.

The government will launch more than 10,000 new public and private housing units across Toa Payoh West and Mount Pleasant.

Artist’s impression of the new BTO project next to Caldecott MRT station. ILLUSTRATION: MND, HDB

From the June 2026 BTO exercise onwards, the Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS) allocation quota will be raised from up to 5 per cent to up to 10 per cent. Families expecting their third child will also be eligible for the priority allocation scheme. From 2020 to 2024, more than 2,800 BTO applicants tapped on the scheme.

Workers’ Party MP Pritam Singh, in his cut, suggested that HDB remove the income ceiling for Plus and Prime flats entirely, in view of additional restrictions imposed on these flats.

HDB currently sets a S$14,000 income ceiling for a couple looking for a BTO flat, and a S$16,000 threshold for executive condominiums.

Singh asked whether HDB would consider allowing first-timer couples who exceed the income ceiling to purchase a new BTO flat, subject to additional conditions.

These could include restricting the purchase to their first matrimonial home, imposing an age cap of 35 and below for either spouse, requiring a longer minimum occupation period, and introducing an additional subsidy clawback mechanism.

He also asked the minister how many appeals were received from 2020 to 2025 from first-time applicants who were unable to purchase BTO flats as they exceeded the income ceiling.

“With eight out of 10 Singaporean households covered by the existing income ceiling, the provision of an additional option to buy a new BTO flat with encumbrances to first-time young Singaporeans is unlikely to require the construction of a significantly large number of BTO flats than is already planned,” he said.

Singh added: “However, it can give significant peace of mind to some Singaporeans for whom the jobs and environment of the future is less certain than it was of previous generations of Singapore.”

Minister Chee replied: “Our current income ceiling covers around eight in 10 Singaporean households. With the New Flat Classification framework, the income ceiling is still necessary to ensure that highly subsidised BTO flats are prioritised for those who are earning below the income ceiling, as higher income earners can access other housing options.”

MPs Henry Kwek and Xie Yao Quan spoke on the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (Vers), focusing on fair compensation.

Flats acquired under Vers would generally be around 70 years old, with about 29 years or less remaining on their leases, meaning their market value would likely be modest, said Xie.

This may be insufficient to match the price or market value of a replacement flat of a similar type with a lease that lasts the homeowner until at least 95 years old, he added. In such cases, affected homeowners – who are likely to be seniors and no longer working – would have to make a cash top-up.

Xie urged the government to consider structuring the baseline Vers compensation package such that affected homeowners would not need to top up cash for a replacement flat.

“This effectively means that the government may have to come in and subsidise the cash top-up for affected homeowners instead,” he said.

“And obviously, such a scheme, will require the government to utilise more fiscal resources… the government will effectively have to pay a premium beyond market value of leases to achieve fairness for current affected homeowners.”

To justify the additional public spending, he suggested recognising that there is a fair cost to orderly urban renewal, including the cost of relocating and resettling lives.

Chee said: “Over the next few decades, we will progressively redevelop older HDB towns and estates through Vers. Our plan is to start with a few sites in the first half of the next decade, before scaling up the programme from (the) late 2030s.”

The government aims to flesh out as much of the Vers policy framework as possible in the current term.

“When we are ready with our initial proposals, MND and HDB will engage Singaporeans to take in further views and feedback, before we firm up the policy,” Chee said.

MPs Ang Wei Neng and Cai Yinzhou asked about the 15-month wait-out period for private property owners to purchase resale flats.

The minister said: “While the recent data looks promising, it is prudent to monitor for a while more before making any adjustments. We will remove this restriction when conditions allow.”