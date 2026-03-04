Budget 2026: Time to ‘glow up’ built environment sector with AI, robotics; quantity surveying in focus 

A dedicated workgroup has been set up to strengthen the quantity surveying profession

The push for more built environment-talent will be given renewed focus, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on Wednesday (Mar 4). PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] To move from “dusty, dirty, and dangerous” to “dynamic, decarbonised, and digitalised”, the government hopes to employ more artificial intelligence and robotics in the built environment sector, and open up job opportunities in the industry.

“This is not a new priority, but we need to give it a renewed focus and stronger push,” said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat at the ministry’s Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 4).

Chee cited software systems to help designers optimise sub-components that can be construed by 3D printers in days rather than months, or autonomous robots to construct buildings and conduct monitoring in real-time for delays and safety.

“This will also open up more... job opportunities for Singaporeans – jobs that are no longer perceived as ‘dusty, dirty and dangerous’, but ‘dynamic, decarbonised and digitalised’... with strong growth prospects and career development pathways,” he added.

The sector will need at least 1,000 new architects and engineers every year to support Singapore’s amibitious development plans over the next decade, Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah said. These include the construction of Changi Airport Terminal 5 and Paya Lebar Air Base’s redevelopment, among others.

The government will also work with industry players to focus on strengthening the quantity surveying (QS) profession.

“As (quantity surveyors’) work will be increasingly automated with technology, the QS profession will need to redefine its role and provide more value-added services to stay relevant,” Indranee explained. “This requires the QS profession to build new competencies, master new technologies, and strengthen the talent pipeline.”

The fresh focus builds on earlier efforts to nurture talent for the built environment sector.

In September 2025, the Taskforce for Architectural and Engineering Consultants rolled out a series of recommendations, including an enhanced internship programme to get students “industry-ready”, better procurement practices and higher starting salaries.

Industry players have stepped up to support these initiatives.

She cited Surbana Jurong Consultants, which has onboarded its first batch of six interns. Other committed firms include architectural firms such as ADDP Architects and DP Architects, as well as engineering consultants such Aecom and PH Consulting.

The Professional Engineers Board and Board of Architects will also start recognising relevant pre-graduation internship work experience as qualifying practical experience towards professional registration.

There has also been a shift towards quality-based procurement, alongside enhancements to procurement and regulatory frameworks, said Indranee.

In December 2025, BCA’s Reduced Fee Score (RFS) framework was expanded to cover public sector projects of up to S$100 million. Under the framework, outlier bids that are substantially lower than other bids in the same tender are disqualified.

This discourages fee-diving and puts greater emphasis on quality-based procurement, said Indranee.

Indranee also addressed questions raised by Members of Parliament about growing cost pressures and supply chain violatilty.

“First, we recognise that contractors need greater visibility of key cost drivers to plan effectively,” she said. “The government is working closely across agencies to improve forward projections and coordination for critical resources, including soil disposal capacity and dormitory supply.”

Additionally, authorities will explore how to provide the industry with more regular updates on the timeline of major infrastructure projects to “support more informed project planning decisions”.