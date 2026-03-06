The Business Times
CapitaLand Development bets big on food with launch of Gourmet Xchange facility in Kallang

The ‘unconventional’ hub should generate relatively stable returns, says its Singapore CEO

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Fri, Mar 6, 2026 · 08:00 PM
    • CapitaLand Development Singapore CEO Ronald Tay says the larger units in Gourmet Xchange will provide businesses with "greater long-term cost stability and operational certainty".
    [SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Development (CLD) has set its sights on the food business, with plans to turn its huge new strata-titled food facility into an “unconventional food hub” catering to both end users and the wider community.  

    Indicative prices for Gourmet Xchange in the Kolam Ayer industrial estate start at S$2.3 million for smaller units of 295 to 393 square metres, and S$6 million for larger units spanning 570 to 758 sq m.

    Located along Kallang Way in the city fringe, Gourmet Xchange is a nine-storey food factory on a massive 44,108 sq m site with a maximum gross floor area of 114,239.2 sq m, making it Singapore’s largest strata-titled food development. 

