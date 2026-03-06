CapitaLand Development bets big on food with launch of Gourmet Xchange facility in Kallang

The ‘unconventional’ hub should generate relatively stable returns, says its Singapore CEO

CapitaLand Development Singapore CEO Ronald Tay says the larger units in Gourmet Xchange will provide businesses with "greater long-term cost stability and operational certainty". PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Development (CLD) has set its sights on the food business, with plans to turn its huge new strata-titled food facility into an “unconventional food hub” catering to both end users and the wider community.

Indicative prices for Gourmet Xchange in the Kolam Ayer industrial estate start at S$2.3 million for smaller units of 295 to 393 square metres, and S$6 million for larger units spanning 570 to 758 sq m.

Located along Kallang Way in the city fringe, Gourmet Xchange is a nine-storey food factory on a massive 44,108 sq m site with a maximum gross floor area of 114,239.2 sq m, making it Singapore’s largest strata-titled food development.