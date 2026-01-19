CapitaLand eyes Gulf region’s ‘deep, liquid pools of capital’, investments in logistics, hospitality  

Real asset manager intends to grow its presence and engage investors in the region, as the oil-producing nations reinvent themselves

Andrew Lim, CapitaLand Investment's group chief operating officer, says the real asset manager also intends to strengthen relationships with its capital partners. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Investment (CLI) has set its sights on lucrative Gulf markets, eyeing fast-growing logistics and hospitality sectors as the region’s oil-producing nations move to remake themselves.

CLI opened an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre last July, as the real asset manager seeks to grow its presence and engage institutional investors and family offices in the region.

Traditionally viewed as deep sources of capital, countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – are positioning themselves as investment destinations as well, CLI’s group chief operating officer Andrew Lim told The Business Times in an interview.