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CapitaLand Investment H1 profit up 14% at S$327 million on higher fee income

Revenue for the six-month period falls 2% to about S$1.02 billion

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 08:23 AM
    • Operating net profit – which excludes portfolio gains, unrealised revaluations and impairments – rises 13% year on year to S$293 million.
    • Operating net profit – which excludes portfolio gains, unrealised revaluations and impairments – rises 13% year on year to S$293 million. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Investment (CLI) recorded a 14 per cent increase in net profit to S$327 million for the first half of the year ended Jun 30, up from S$287 million in H1 FY2025.

    This was driven by stronger fee income from its fund management platforms, said a bourse filing on Thursday (Aug 13).

    Operating net profit – which excludes portfolio gains, unrealised revaluations and impairments – rose 13 per cent year on year to S$293 million, from S$260 million previously.

    Revenue for the six-month period fell 2 per cent to about S$1.02 billion, from S$1.04 billion in H1 FY2025, mainly due to the absence of contributions from divested assets and deconsolidation, partially offset by higher fees from its fee income-related business.

    Fee-related revenue rose 20 per cent on the year to S$687 million, from S$572 million. This was driven by significant growth in core focus areas, with fee revenue from listed funds management growing 45 per cent to S$224 million and private funds management fee revenue jumping 59 per cent to S$92 million.

    Revenue from CLI’s real estate investment business dropped 24 per cent to S$392 million in H1 FY2026, from S$519 million in the same year-ago period, primarily reflecting the loss of income from divested assets and the deconsolidation of Synergy following its merger in 2025.

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    Portfolio gains for the period rose 26 per cent to S$34 million, from S$27 million in H1 FY2025, supported by realised fair-value gains on the divestment of Asia Square Tower 2 in Singapore and a business park in India.

    Earnings per share came in at S$0.066, up 14 per cent from S$0.058 in the same period last year.

    No interim dividend was declared for the period, unchanged from the previous year.

    Group funds under management (FUM) stood at S$128 billion as at Jun 30, up 2 per cent from S$125 billion as at end-December 2025, supported by new acquisitions and ongoing fundraising momentum.

    Looking ahead, CLI said that it will sharpen its focus by organising its portfolio into core and non-core business segments. The company has identified S$7 billion to S$9 billion of embedded value in non-core and legacy investments to be unlocked over time for capital recycling and value realisation.

    Lee Chee Koon, group chief executive officer of CLI, said: “By concentrating capital and resources on our core growth platforms while accelerating value realisation from non-core and legacy investments, we will enhance capital efficiency, strengthen our balance sheet and support sustainable shareholder returns.”

    Shares of CLI rose 0.4 per cent to close S$0.01 higher at S$2.73 on Wednesday.

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