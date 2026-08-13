CapitaLand Investment H1 profit up 14% at S$327 million on higher fee income
Revenue for the six-month period falls 2% to about S$1.02 billion
- Operating net profit – which excludes portfolio gains, unrealised revaluations and impairments – rises 13% year on year to S$293 million. PHOTO: REUTERS
[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Investment (CLI) recorded a 14 per cent increase in net profit to S$327 million for the first half of the year ended Jun 30, up from S$287 million in H1 FY2025.
This was driven by stronger fee income from its fund management platforms, said a bourse filing on Thursday (Aug 13).
Operating net profit – which excludes portfolio gains, unrealised revaluations and impairments – rose 13 per cent year on year to S$293 million, from S$260 million previously.
Revenue for the six-month period fell 2 per cent to about S$1.02 billion, from S$1.04 billion in H1 FY2025, mainly due to the absence of contributions from divested assets and deconsolidation, partially offset by higher fees from its fee income-related business.
Fee-related revenue rose 20 per cent on the year to S$687 million, from S$572 million. This was driven by significant growth in core focus areas, with fee revenue from listed funds management growing 45 per cent to S$224 million and private funds management fee revenue jumping 59 per cent to S$92 million.
Revenue from CLI’s real estate investment business dropped 24 per cent to S$392 million in H1 FY2026, from S$519 million in the same year-ago period, primarily reflecting the loss of income from divested assets and the deconsolidation of Synergy following its merger in 2025.
Portfolio gains for the period rose 26 per cent to S$34 million, from S$27 million in H1 FY2025, supported by realised fair-value gains on the divestment of Asia Square Tower 2 in Singapore and a business park in India.
Earnings per share came in at S$0.066, up 14 per cent from S$0.058 in the same period last year.
No interim dividend was declared for the period, unchanged from the previous year.
Group funds under management (FUM) stood at S$128 billion as at Jun 30, up 2 per cent from S$125 billion as at end-December 2025, supported by new acquisitions and ongoing fundraising momentum.
Looking ahead, CLI said that it will sharpen its focus by organising its portfolio into core and non-core business segments. The company has identified S$7 billion to S$9 billion of embedded value in non-core and legacy investments to be unlocked over time for capital recycling and value realisation.
Lee Chee Koon, group chief executive officer of CLI, said: “By concentrating capital and resources on our core growth platforms while accelerating value realisation from non-core and legacy investments, we will enhance capital efficiency, strengthen our balance sheet and support sustainable shareholder returns.”
Shares of CLI rose 0.4 per cent to close S$0.01 higher at S$2.73 on Wednesday.
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