The property giant recently unveiled its revamped City Square Mall, adding about 26,000 sq ft of GFA

A S$50 million AEI at its City Square Mall added 26,000 sq ft of gross floor area to the Kitchener Road property. IMAGE: CDL

[SINGAPORE] City Developments Ltd (CDL) sees opportunities to unlock value in its commercial portfolio, with mature assets in line for possible divestment.

Across its portfolio of office, retail and industrial properties, the group sees “ongoing opportunities” for asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs), asset repositioning, selective divestments and capital partnerships, a spokesperson said.

A S$50 million AEI at its City Square Mall added 26,000 sq ft of gross floor area to the Kitchener Road property, and scored a positive rental reversion of 9.7 per cent on renewed leases post-revamp.