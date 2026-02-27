The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

CDL undertakes review to relook strategy, optimise portfolio and capital recycling

It plans to divest UK development platform by end-2026, says group CEO Sherman Kwek

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Fri, Feb 27, 2026 · 07:09 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Sherman Kwek, group chief executive officer (left) and his father, executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng, at a CDL media briefing on Feb 28. “We have taken decisive steps to unlock value from mature and non-core assets while selectively redeploying capital to drive growth," says Sherman Kwek.
    • Sherman Kwek, group chief executive officer (left) and his father, executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng, at a CDL media briefing on Feb 28. “We have taken decisive steps to unlock value from mature and non-core assets while selectively redeploying capital to drive growth," says Sherman Kwek. PHOTO: CDL

    [SINGAPORE] City Developments Ltd (CDL) is taking a hard look at its global portfolio and capital allocation priorities under a sweeping strategic review, with plans to step up capital recycling and monetise assets.

    “To maximise shareholder returns, we are actively reviewing our growth strategy, portfolio structures and capital allocation priorities,” said group chief executive Sherman Kwek, at CDL’s earnings briefing on Friday (Feb 27). “We have taken decisive steps to unlock value from mature and non-core assets while selectively redeploying capital to drive growth.”

    The property giant engaged a global advisory firm around September last year to conduct a review of its strategy and operations. CDL expects to announce the outcome of the review by June this year.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    City Developments Ltd (CDL)

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More