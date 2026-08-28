The Business Times
business-time-50

China to reform home sales system to curb delivery risks

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 09:00 PM
    • China’s property developers had for decades used a presale model, where homes are sold before project completion.
    • China’s property developers had for decades used a presale model, where homes are sold before project completion. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BEIJING] China on Friday (Aug 28) issued guidelines for local governments to reform their housing sales system, requiring a shift towards the sale of completed housing units to curb delivery risks as Beijing seeks to stabilise the crisis-hit property sector.

    Local governments should advance the sales of completed housing units to “fundamentally prevent delivery risks and protect the legitimate rights and interests of homebuyers,” state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the guidelines.

    China’s property developers had for decades used a presale model, where homes are sold before project completion, to fund their debt-fuelled and high-turnover operations.

    A market crash in 2021, triggered by a government campaign to curb debt in the sector, left many developers cash-strapped and their projects stalled. The presale model became a source of social unrest as homebuyers protested and threatened to stop mortgage payments on unfinished projects.

    Some of these projects remain stalled more than five years into the slump, as property developers, including the once No 1 China Evergrande, defaulted on their borrowings amid falling home prices.

    The old housing sales system, which relies primarily on presales and rapid turnover, is no longer suitable, Xinhua said, citing unnamed officials. Changing that model requires reforming the sales system and strengthening the supervision of presale funds, the officials were quoted as saying.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    For housing projects to qualify for presales, individual buildings should be topped out, according to the guidelines, which granted leeway for projects that had obtained construction permits before the measures came in. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    China property

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    While the Min Aung Hlaing government controls major cities and the central apparatus of the state, it reflects stability, not a stalemate.

    Can capital trust Myanmar again?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) meeting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (left) at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Aug 18.

    Russia’s ‘pivot to Asia’ takes a turn as it prioritises ties with isolated regimes over bigger economies

    Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan warned during a CCTV interview that e-commerce is killing off emotional and spontaneous consumption

    E-commerce is killing ‘real’ commerce, says China’s beverage king Zhong Shanshan

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More