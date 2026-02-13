China used-home prices fall at slower pace in relief to market

Supportive measures for the property market have trickled out in recent months

CHINA’S second-hand home prices fell at a slower pace in January, a rare positive sign during the prolonged property crisis.

Resale home prices in 70 cities dropped 0.54 per cent from December, the smallest decline in eight months, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday (Feb 13). Values of new homes, excluding state-subsidised housing, slid 0.37 per cent, the same pace as a month earlier.

Supportive measures for the property market have trickled out in recent months. Beijing city further relaxed rules for non-resident homebuyers in December. The central government lowered the value-added tax for selling residential properties owned for less than two years.

Investors are now awaiting next month’s National People’s Congress, an annual legislative meeting where policymakers typically set key economic goals, including growth and budget targets. A work report due on the first day will signal the government’s guidelines on the real estate sector.

Chinese leaders already vowed to increase policy support for the residential market last month, including by encouraging the acquisition of existing housing stock to reduce inventories. Policymakers are also considering measures, including providing new homebuyers with mortgage subsidies, sources familiar with the matter said in November.

Home prices will keep falling for at least two more years, John Lam, UBS Group’s head of China property research, said in November. Lam, who was previously optimistic about a recovery, said values of used homes in major cities have dropped more than a third from their peak levels. BLOOMBERG