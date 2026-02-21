Chinese wellness operator House+ Bubble opens 24-hour spa complex in Perennial Business City

The company is leasing 49,000 sq ft for Phase One, and has plans to expand it to 100,000 sq ft

Massage therapy rooms in House+ Bubble. The complex is designed to accommodate 700 to 1,000 visitors a day. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] A Chinese wellness operator is opening a round-the-clock spa and leisure complex the size of 7.5 Olympic-sized swimming pools when completed, which it says will be the largest spa of its kind in Singapore.

House+ Bubble, the approximately S$45 million project in Perennial Business City in Jurong East, will be rolled out in two phases.

Phase One, taking up about 49,000 square feet (sq ft), will have a soft opening on Feb 21, and be officially launched on Mar 14.