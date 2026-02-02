Couple caught in 99-1 property deal sue salesperson, PropNex unit, law firm for S$367,405

PropNex says it is in process of obtaining legal advice; board intends to ‘vigorously defend the suit’

In their statement of claim filed in late January, the couple alleged that the salesperson in late 2021 presented them a two-step 99-1 arrangement. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] A PropNex subsidiary, along with its salesperson and a law firm, have been sued over a “99-1” property transaction, by a married couple who allege a breach of duty by the three parties.

Among other things, the couple are claiming a sum of S$367,405, the amount in additional tax and surcharge that the authority had asked them to pay, for having avoided paying the relevant stamp duty for their purchase of a condo unit.

Singapore permanent residents (PRs) Patil Prafulla Vasudeo and his wife Patil Chitra Prafulla, are represented by WongPartnership’s Gavin Neo. They have named PropNex Realty, salesperson Chin Ming Min and Anthony Law Corporation as defendants in the lawsuit.